Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 4
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Articles on -Signal Service
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/577
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8566
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/523
What is the meaning of this?
What is the meaning of this?
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - subscription disabled
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - symbol GOLD not found
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 1000.00
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has minimal volume 0.10, subscriber has 0.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has minimal volume 0.10, subscriber has 0.01
2013.01.24 18:51:05 '3926713': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
((( So every time I click again to subscribe to the signal - the same thing happens again...(( Please tell me what to do?
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - subscription disabled
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - symbol GOLD not found
...
And so every time I click again to subscribe to the signal - the same thing happens again...((( tell me what to do?? pls
Your signal provider is trading gold and there is no gold trading option in your account.
You and the signal provider must have different brokers or different account types - you have a real account and the signal provider has a demo account (or vice versa).
You have two options:
1. refuse this signal,
You cannot trade with another broker, you cannot trade on the real market.
...
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 1000.00
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has minimal volume 0.10, subscriber has 0.01
...
Signals whose balance does not allow trading (insufficient funds) should be banned from subscription. Here is an example:
Signals whose balance does not allow trading (insufficient funds) should be banned from subscription. Here is an example:
What does balance have to do with it?
Funds - this is equity. The developers do not want, on principle, to calculate the signals profitability according to the current equity, instead of the current balance (the subscribers have been requesting it for a long time).
Therefore, do not be surprised if the service is filled with the signals which are already in the bottom part of the market due to equity.
a few questions about the signals:
1. Suspended subscription, but the signal is coming, operations have not been suspended.
2. I subscribed only for Gtkz, the rest are GandrungFX, DreamPIP IamFX, FOREX NAVIGATOR 14, Breakout Trader EURUSD, Z Stoc 6, Navigator,
a few questions about the signals:
1. suspended the subscription, but the signal is coming in, operations have not been suspended.