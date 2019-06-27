Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 4

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Articles on -Signal Service


https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/577

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8566

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/523

Преимущества MQL5 Сигналов
Преимущества MQL5 Сигналов
  • 2012.10.29
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Недавно появившийся в MetaTrader 5 сервис «Торговые сигналы» позволил трейдерам копировать торговые операции любого поставщика сигналов. Пользователь выбирает понравившийся ему сигнал, подписывается на него, и все сделки теперь повторяются на его счете. Не остается внакладе и поставщик, ведь он может установить свою цену на подписку и получать ежемесячно фиксированную плату со своих клиентов.
 

What is the meaning of this?

 
DC2008:

What is the meaning of this?

The negative balance has taken its toll. To be corrected. Thank you.
 

2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - subscription disabled
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - symbol GOLD not found
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 1000.00
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has minimal volume 0.10, subscriber has 0.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has minimal volume 0.10, subscriber has 0.01
2013.01.24 18:51:05 '3926713': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled

((( So every time I click again to subscribe to the signal - the same thing happens again...(( Please tell me what to do?

 
shara5505:

2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - subscription disabled
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - symbol GOLD not found

...

And so every time I click again to subscribe to the signal - the same thing happens again...((( tell me what to do?? pls

Your signal provider is trading gold and there is no gold trading option in your account.

You and the signal provider must have different brokers or different account types - you have a real account and the signal provider has a demo account (or vice versa).

You have two options:

1. refuse this signal,

You cannot trade with another broker, you cannot trade on the real market.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете - Документация по MQL5
 
shara5505:

...

2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 1000.00
2013.01.24 18:51:06 '3926713': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has minimal volume 0.10, subscriber has 0.01
...

Well, it has, and let it be. Not the other way round...
 

Signals whose balance does not allow trading (insufficient funds) should be banned from subscription. Here is an example:

 
DC2008:

Signals whose balance does not allow trading (insufficient funds) should be banned from subscription. Here is an example:

What does balance have to do with it?

Funds - this is equity. The developers do not want, on principle, to calculate the signals profitability according to the current equity, instead of the current balance (the subscribers have been requesting it for a long time).

Therefore, do not be surprised if the service is filled with the signals which are already in the bottom part of the market due to equity.

 

a few questions about the signals:

1. Suspended subscription, but the signal is coming, operations have not been suspended.

2. I subscribed only for Gtkz, the rest are GandrungFX, DreamPIP IamFX, FOREX NAVIGATOR 14, Breakout Trader EURUSD, Z Stoc 6, Navigator,

NchProDemo, E4EX, I tried to subscribe from another real account, subscription for a week is paid, but the signals are still not coming. How can I pause the signal? How can I subscribe to the signal from my other account?
 
antakora:

a few questions about the signals:

1. suspended the subscription, but the signal is coming in, operations have not been suspended.

Please write a request to Service Desk. Please provide all the necessary details.
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
  • www.mql5.com
Ваше сообщение сразу станет доступно нашим отделам тестирования, технической поддержки и разработчикам торговой платформы.
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