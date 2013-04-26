MQL5.community Restyled
Good style. Thanks.
Looks good, but will the 3 column style force us to have a minimum width for the browser? I already have a very busy trading desktop.
looks good in android phone. what about mql4.com? Are you planing to make it mobile friendly like mql5.com? I hope.
better to show more threads in a section
Threrads shoud can be sorted by author、reply number and view number.
Surely, have to "warn !" those who flood his own thread with his own multiple comments.
The new site looks more cluttered and is difficult to navigate and understand. Im a web designer too and i can tell you its now harder for a newbie to navigate and discover different sections of the site than before.
As for the mobile version i think its better now.
tonny:
The new site looks more cluttered and is difficult to navigate and understand. Im a web designer too and i can tell you its now harder for a newbie to navigate and discover different sections of the site than before.
The new site looks more cluttered and is difficult to navigate and understand. Im a web designer too and i can tell you its now harder for a newbie to navigate and discover different sections of the site than before.
Hi Tonny, i can agree that i could have been better, but to say that now is harder to navigate or understand than before I believe is kinda overstated.
Now at least there is an explanation of each section clearly stated under the title of the section so whoever comes in the first time can read what are the sections all about.
Its just the arrangement of things. Putting too many columns makes it cluttered. The icons/tiles are a good addition but with many columns someone has to keep going back up a bit to read stuff rather than just continuosly scroll down reading content
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The community of traders and developers of automated trading systems keeps evolving. At the moment, the website offers a variety of useful services and a lot more is yet to come.
To make the use of the website easier and more convenient for you, we decided to improve the home page design. It has become more user-friendly and in some ways similar to everybody's favorite social networking sites. From now on it will be very easy to stay informed and get the details of the latest developments in the world of trading.
Visit the main page of MQL5.com and check out the new look!