what's this and how can I fix this?
hi, it seems that some times, in tester graphs get wierd
and also the testing graphs don't clean one after the other (I don't have an image now) but if one ends in +20, the second drops 20 and the graph doesn't clean (I still see the last graph and the second one is a continuation)
does any one know what is this?
could it be something of cleaning cache or something weird with the EA?
First of all you are testing in the daily D1 timeframe and that's why you see a lot of trades so close together, many of them on the same (daily) candle too.
All these blue/red triangles are the buy/sell trades and the blue dotted lines are the direction these trades take until their close price.
If your EA is trading on a lower timeframe, then select this timeframe also in the strategy tester's settings in order to see a more clear to read chart.
Finally, close the previous test's chart before you open the next, for a clearer picture.
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hi, it seems that some times, in tester graphs get wierd
and also the testing graphs don't clean one after the other (I don't have an image now) but if one ends in +20, the second drops 20 and the graph doesn't clean (I still see the last graph and the second one is a continuation)
does any one know what is this?
could it be something of cleaning cache or something weird with the EA?