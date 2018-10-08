Signals does not get in my phone every time
Hey everyone,
I need help, maybe step by step, on what to do to get all the signals i have set up in MetaTrade 4 on my laptop for my phone
Lately there r times when i dont get signals, even if i see they where on meta trader 4 on lap top, but not getting in on my phone, and i must add that till then all signals where good
This morning i got only part of signals.
What is to do.
Thanks
First, you don't setup signals in your laptop for your phone.
You subscribe to a signal, through your broker account and you can see the opened orders in your laptop or phone.
Make sure you've done eveything right in the step by step guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Hey Elena
Thanks for reply
All setups where done before, everything worked fine
But lately there r days with zero signals even if on meta trader on my laptop they pop up but not on my phone
or i get only some of the signals.
Hey Elena
Thanks for reply
All setups where done before, everything worked fine
But lately there r days with zero signals even if on meta trader on my laptop they pop up but not on my phone
or i get only some of the signals.
You are missing something, somewhere in the process, check the steps again.
If you can see the positions on your laptop, you should be able to track them on your phone too.
Try to re-login into your broker account through your phone.
Everything was fine till aprox 2 weeks ago
No changes where made, everything worked properly, unless something changed with mql5 or meta trader program.
You keep saying that, but believe me something has changed.
If you don't check all the steps you won't know.
I think the OP may be referring to Notifications messages generated by Alerts but incorrectly calling them "Signals" instead.
If it is so Fernando, then he should set up push notifications from the beginning.
He should go here and setup the whole think again: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bibas/security
and also in MT >> Tools >> Options >> Notifications, to enable them.
Thank you for pointing that out!
If it is so Fernando, then he should set up push notifications from the beginning.
He should go here and setup the whole think again: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bibas/security
and also in MT >> Tools >> Options >> Notifications, to enable them.
Thank you for pointing that out!
I meant that lately Notifications have not been very reliable and maybe that is what he is complaining about.
Lately (last few months) both notifications generated on MetaTrader or notifications generated from the website have too not always arrived or arrived late on my phone.
In my case, they are not critical notifications and just informative for me so I am not really too worried, but for those users relying on the notifications for timely interactions it can be somewhat problematic if the MetaQuotes Notification service is unreliable at times.
I meant that lately Notifications have not been very reliable and maybe that is what he is complaining about.
Lately (last few months) both notifications generated on MetaTrader or notifications generated from the website have too not always arrived or arrived late on my phone.
In my case, they are not critical notifications and just informative for me so I am not really too worried, but for those users relying on the notifications for timely interactions it can be somewhat problematic if the MetaQuotes Notification service is unreliable at times.
You have a very strong point there!
I hope they listen (read).
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Hey everyone,
I need help, maybe step by step, on what to do to get all the signals i have set up in MetaTrade 4 on my laptop for my phone
Lately there r times when i dont get signals, even if i see they where on meta trader 4 on lap top, but not getting in on my phone, and i must add that till then all signals where good
This morning i got only part of signals.
What is to do.
Thanks