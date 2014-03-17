MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Mobile Applications for Android Updated

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We are actively working on improving MetaTrader mobile applications for Android. First, working with charts has been optimized for the latest MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions of the most popular mobile OS in the world. This means that all charts are displayed correctly now with no image blurring.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Mobile Applications for Android Updated

Second, we have taken into account your feedback and expanded the list of supported devices. Take your Android smartphone out of the pocket, download the latest update and try it.

Besides, omissions of the previous versions have been corrected. As a result, it is now much more convenient to work in mobile MetaTrader.

Download the latest MetaTrader for Android and keep trading! 

DOWNLOAD METATRADER 4 ANDROID                         DOWNLOAD METATRADER 5 ANDROID


 

Any chance of a future update allowing to change the colour of the candles?

Thanks. 

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