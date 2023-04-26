No SMS Error

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Use small phone for you to use for the code error of this site. I discussed with the support team for 13 days to solve this but I thought that they also have difficulty in finding this problem. This will help new members and this will also help the support team as a solution.

Thank

Long live mql5

Support Team  2023.04.26 02:31  IT
Hello, as we see you have withdrawn successfully. Thank you

Support Team  2023.04.24 22:17  IT

1. Ask your service provider

2. Try another phone number

Got codes on site today for both my sims


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