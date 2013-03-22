Insect like symbol at the top of my profile
service desk answered on your reports
phi.nuts:The symbol isn't there currently
Please screenshot your profile page.
Please screenshot your profile page.
tonny:Is it like this , only smaller ?
Yes thats the one
tonny:
Is an icon to tell that you have update in your Service Desk, like for example the Service Desk people reading/processing your request. Sometime I got that to but I found nothing in my Service Desk.
Hardly looks like a cockroach, more like a lady bug. Since I think you smarter than this, is there any messages you want to express ?
phi.nuts:The symbol wasnt there when i posted and i havent seen it in a while so i googled the closest that appeared in google search results to help people understand what im reffering to and for your info a lady bug is red with black dots on its back but that doesnt matter much after all because it could as well be a tick.
May be can we transfer all of that to Traders Joking ;-)
The first time i saw it i got scared because i thought i was banned
tonny:LOL
An insect like symbol appears at the top of my profile from time to time. I wana find out what it represents. Currently its not there but it usually looks something like this