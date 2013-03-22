Insect like symbol at the top of my profile

An insect like symbol appears at the top of my profile from time to time. I wana find out what it represents. Currently its not there but it usually looks something like this

 insect_like_symbol

 
tonny:

An insect like symbol appears at the top of my profile from time to time. I wana find out what it represents. Currently its not there but it usually looks something like this

 

Please screenshot your profile page.
 
service desk answered on your reports
 
phi.nuts:
Please screenshot your profile page.
The symbol isn't there currently
 
tonny:
The symbol isn't there currently
Is it like this  , only smaller ?
 
Yes thats the one
 
tonny:
Yes thats the one

Is an icon to tell that you have update in your Service Desk, like for example the Service Desk people reading/processing your request. Sometime I got that to but I found nothing in my Service Desk. 

Hardly looks like a cockroach, more like a lady bug. Since I think you smarter than this, is there any messages you want to express ?  

 
phi.nuts:

Is an icon to tell that you have update in your Service Desk, like for example the Service Desk people reading/processing your request. Sometime I got that to but I found nothing in my Service Desk. 

Hardly looks like a cockroach, more like a lady bug. Since I think you smarter than this, is there any messages you want to express ?  

The symbol wasnt there when i posted and i havent seen it in a while so i googled the closest that appeared in google search results to help people understand what im reffering to and for your info a lady bug is red with black dots on its back but that doesnt matter much after all because it could as well be a tick.
 
May be can we transfer all of that to Traders Joking ;-)
 
The first time i saw it i got scared because i thought i was banned
 
tonny:
The first time i saw it i got scared because i thought i was banned
LOL
