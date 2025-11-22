Errors, bugs, questions - page 3167

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nikolai-ads #:
Good day colleagues! Can you suggest a solution to this problem - indicators from the Market are installed in the Mt5 Navigator, but I cannot install them on the chart. For example this one - ***. What can be the problem ?

See the log files (logbook and experts tabs).

 
Hello, in MT5 the quotes are downloaded from the Metaquotes server. But Metaquotes is not a broker or exchange. Which exchange do they use?
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

See log files (logbook and experts tabs).

Custom Indicator loading of Screen Shoter (Volatility 10 Index,M5) from C:\Program Files\1 - МТ5\MQL5\Indicators\Market\Screen Shoter.ex5 failed [567]

- There is an error like this. What can it mean ?

 
nikolai-ads #:

- this is the error. What can it mean?

If you look at the Windiws API errors, it's that the swap file size is exceeded. Show:

  1. Operating system and terminal data.
  2. Be sure to specify whether it is a real Windows or emulation or third party VPS/.

Example how to prepare answer to question 1:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 

Question to the developers about the order execution policy on the MICEX Stock Market Section

There are 2 order types in the terminal: Pending Order and Exchange Execution

"Pending order

1. Filling "Return", the order will stay in the window until it is filled with a full volume and at a price that I have specified in the order, or at a better price(this option is fully understandable)

2 Fill "All/Nothing" - how would this order behave (if possible, with a detailed example)?

"Exchange Execution".

1. Filling "Return" then how is it different from "Pending Order" with "Return", apart from the fact that you set the best prices yourself?

2) Filling in " All/Nothing" means that if the best price does not have the required volume, the order will be cancelled?

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

If you look at the Windiws API errors, it is the swap file size that is exceeded. Show:

  1. Operating system and terminal data.
  2. Be sure to specify whether it is a real Windows or emulation or third-party VPS/.

Example how to prepare an answer to question 1:


Terminal Deriv x64 build 3219 started for Deriv Limited

Terminal Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, 2 x AMD A6-5400K APU with Radeon HD, 5 / 7 Gb memory, 168 / 223 Gb disk, admin, GMT+4

A pirate version

Swap file is 11 GBytes

MQL 'Screen Shoter.ex5' version is too old, it should be recompiled. It has appeared today. Looks like it needs to be recompiled

 

Hello!

I understand that this may not be the place to write about this problem, but nevertheless.

I put an envelope on the A/D indicator (real time screen) - it is displayed correctly. I save the template as a tester and enable the tester and A/D with an envelope superimposed (tester screen) displays incorrectly. What's the problem???

Thanks for the answers!

Files:
plamk_0ibja1.jpg  94 kb
ioccs_sci2_lt6i.jpg  93 kb
 
nikolai-ads #:

Terminal Deriv x64 build 3219 started for Deriv Limited

Terminal Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, 2 x AMD A6-5400K APU with Radeon HD, 5 / 7 Gb memory, 168 / 223 Gb disk, admin, GMT+4

A pirate version

Swap file is 11GB

Your operating system is outdated and you don't have the required updates installed. It is recommended to use Windows 10 x64.


The MQL 'Screen Shoter.ex5' version is too old, it should be recompiled. Reappeared today. Requires recompilation it seems.

Yes, requires recompilation (if this product is from Market, please contact the Seller and ask to send you the compiled version with the latest build).

 
I have a tester in mt4. i can add an indicator, run the tester and look at the chart movements on the screen, press pause, draw a line, cross, arrow, check mark and press start again. i need it as a training tool for those who trade by hand. in mt5 you can't add anything to the chart, not even a little arrow to indicate where i'd buy or sell. the question is how to fix the problem. maybe it all exists but somehow masked?
 
Yury Stukalov #:
i can't just look at the chart movement on the screen, i need to pause, just draw a line, cross, arrow, checkmark and press start again. i need it as a training tool for those who trade by hand. in mt5 you can't add anything to the chart, not even a little arrow to indicate where i'd buy or sell. the question is how to fix the problem. maybe it all exists but somehow masked?

There's a simulator in the kodobase, if I understand the problem correctly, it might work as a training tool. (haven't tried it myself).

SimSim (Simple Simulator v1.0)
SimSim (Simple Simulator v1.0)
  • www.mql5.com
Simple Simulator is designed to practice manual trading on historical data.
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