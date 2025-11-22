Errors, bugs, questions - page 3162
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Hi all.
I updated my MT5 build 3211 on February 14, but the "show last price line" bug is still there. Is it just me or not?
The essence: I open a new chart, uncheck "show last price line", after a while I change the profile, then I go back and it shows the last price again - the checkbox is checked again. I do the same with any chart. I do not know how to get rid of it.
Switch from exchange server to Forex server.
Using Unicode characters in static variable names does not work in the debugger. But it works fine for instance variables. Is it possible to fix this?
Thank you.
How to withdraw money?
Any discussion of brokers and trading organisations is forbidden on the forum. This is the MQL5 community. I recommend you:
Before you transfer funds do some analysis on the firm you are going to transfer funds to.
Find a specialized forum on the Internet and look for ways to return the funds there.
And questions about funds in a TRADING ACCOUNT should be addressed to your BROKER, i.e. the one to whom you have deposited your funds.
MQL5.community can only answer questions about money in your MQL5.account(https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ostr698-gmail/accounting).
Switch from the exchange server to the forex server.
Well yes, it works on forex, but I need futures and it doesn't work here :-/ what's the trick?
Maybe that's how it'll work
Afternoon
Please advise how to add only one unit at a time instead of dozens
Switch from the exchange server to the forex server.
And what does changing the server have to do with this bug? And why do you advise to change the server? If the terminal is connected to an exchange server, then the person has an account there.
There is no price on forex Last.The solution is this.
It must be such a thrashing ))
Configure all the chart display properties as you like and save it in a template as default.tpl
Afternoon
Can you please tell me how to add only one unit at a time and not tens?
CMax1 and CMin1, what kind of variables are they? What is their type?