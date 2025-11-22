Errors, bugs, questions - page 3165

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Evgenii Akselrod #:

Good afternoon, dear developers. Can you tell me what the problem could be? PUSH-notifications stop working, and at different brokers. (Exactly the brokers not brokerage companies)

Gives out an error Notifications send request failed (connect failed)

I tried to re-install my brokerage firmware and I don't want to use new firmware. I tried to re-install it on my smartphone, it did not work.

Smartphone meizu note 9

WIN10 operating system

Stopped working literally a week ago. Can you advise me in what direction to dig?

Figured it out, the problem is on my side. While it is the provider or router. (Checked probably the provider) Not very clear really how to solve this issue now...

 

transaction does not open. money in the account, but it says not enough money

 
Evgenii Akselrod #:

for some reason I can't write you in private..... maybe because I'm not friends?

strange

 

Hello again, everyone,

Another, more pressing question has arisen.

In MT4/5 there are alerts and pushes. I set up a push in MT5, set an alert and close the terminal. But I don't receive any messages when price reaches my alert. But I get all sorts of notifications about new EAs and other unnecessary stuff... Can anybody advise me how to make new price/execution/closing a position to receive a push to my phone? (or wherever I set it up)

 
How to get rid of it
 
user4321 #:

Hello again, everyone,

Another, more pressing question has arisen.

In MT4/5 there are alerts and pushes. I set up a push in MT5, set an alert and close the terminal. But I don't receive any messages when price reaches my alert. But I get all sorts of notifications about new EAs and other unnecessary stuff... Can anybody advise me how to make new price/execution/closing a position to receive a push to my phone? (or wherever I configure it)

The "other unnecessary" comes from the services in which you are registered.

The terminal is closed - there will be no more pushes.

 
Andrey Dik #:

The "other unnecessary" comes from the services you are registered with.

The terminal is closed and there will be no more fluff.

I'm not subscribed to anything. But it's still coming in. Aren't there any experts/advisers who can deliver fluff?
 

user4321 #:
1. Да я ни на что не подписан. Но всё равно прилетает.

2. aren't there any experts/advisors who can deliver the fluff?

1. you are talking here, so you are subscribed. surely you are logged in with mql5.com on your mobile terminal? you need to de-login.

2. have.

 
Andrey Dik #:

1. you are talking here, so you are subscribed. surely you are logged in with mql5.com on the mobile terminal? you need to de-login.

2. there is.

Of course I'm logged in. Can you give some examples?
 

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