Errors, bugs, questions - page 3168
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I think the mt4 was a tester. you can add an indicator, run the tester and do not just look at the chart movement on the screen but hit pause, draw a line, cross, arrow, check mark and then hit start again. i need it as a training tool for those who trade by hand. in mt5 you can't add anything to the chart, not even a little arrow to indicate where i'd buy or sell. the question is how to solve the problem. maybe it all exists but somehow camouflaged?
The template solves the problem of adding the right indulgences. I don't know about drawing.
Can you tell me why these settings are not saved and working in the trade settings? The commission and non-working period settings are applied. But if you change the settings in this tab, they are reset to default again after closing. How do I make these settings work?
But it's not the first time this has happened, the number 1 has beenhangingin posts for a week now, while dialogs and private ones have read everything.../creepy tense.
If a moderator can resolve this issue, it would be appreciated.
x572intraday #:
Either I'm totally fucked up, or, if not a bug, poke me in the Help.
Citizens. A year ago I released an indicator in KB. Now I dug - there are strings in several places, where a variable serves as an array element. Either I am completely crazy... Anyway, if you want to know, I can show you.
Citizens. A year ago I released an indicator in KB. Now I dug - there are lines in several places, where a variable serves as an array element absolutely calmly. Either I am completely crazy... Anyway, if you want to know, I can show you.
Maybe #define was there?
#define is there, of course:
but it refers to other strings. I meant quite different ones.https://www. mql5.com/ru/code/34280 - search for "[el]". But there's an array by reference & - maybe that's why?
#define is there, of course:
but it refers to other strings. I meant quite different ones.https://www. mql5.com/ru/code/34280 - search for "[el]". But there's an array by reference & - maybe because of that?
I looked it up.
is what I thought it would be:
it's not a dynamic array, it's a static one. NUMBER is number 26, not a variable. Study the preprocessor commands.
no other variable substitutions were found when declaring an array.
so - miracles don't happen.
I looked it up.
as I thought it would be:
it's not a dynamic array, but a static one. NUMBER is number 26, not a variable. Study the preprocessor commands.
no other variable substitutions were found when declaring an array.
so - there are no miracles.
You were not paying attention... but that's understandable - it's a big code. I mean quite different strings. Look for it:
There's no #define for el.
...Although, there is this code in struct TBuffer:
where static arrays with number 2 are declared and then passed by &:
You weren't looking carefully... although that's understandable - it's a big code. I mean other lines. Look it up:
There's no #define for el.
...Although, there is this code in struct TBuffer:
where static arrays with number 2 are declared and then passed by &:
No, it's not.
When declaring a static array, its size is specified in brackets.
It must be known during compilation and cannot be set by a variable.
When addressing an array item, the item's index is put in brackets.
It can be set by a variable, otherwise such an array would not be needed at all.