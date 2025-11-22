Errors, bugs, questions - page 3169
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Citizens. A year ago I released an indicator in KB. Now I dug - there are lines in several places, where a variable serves as an array element absolutely calmly. Either I am completely crazy... Well, if you want to know, I can show you.
Not an item but an array index. At first I was even confused. That's right, the dimension is an integer and the index can be a variable integer.
No it isn't.
When a static array is declared, its size is specified in parentheses.
It must be known during compilation and cannot be specified by a variable.
When addressing an array item, the item's index is put in brackets.
It can be set by a variable, otherwise such an array wouldn't be needed at all.
Exactly! I'm not declaring it, I'm just accessing an item by the index. I've gone crazy in my old age.
Drew the Bill Williams Fractals indicator and the Fractals indicator from the Examples folder:
Modification of the code of the latter:
start=rates_total-5;
(I used smaller numbers instead of 5) did not lead to any effect. Code modification of the former ones is unavailable in principle.
What do you want to make of all this? It's not a trifle or nothing. A delayed drawing of a fractal may adversely affect the trading decision.
How do you achieve the last lower fractal for the second case?
What if the first one - the leading one - is incorrect?
Drew the Bill Williams Fractals indicator and the Fractals indicator from the Examples folder:
Modification of the code of the latter:
(I used smaller numbers instead of 5) did not lead to any effect. Code modification of the former ones is unavailable in principle.
What do you want to make of all this? It's not a trifle or nothing. A delayed drawing of a fractal may adversely affect the trading decision.
How do you achieve the last lower fractal for the second case?
it may be a good idea to place the fractal on the right side of the candlestick.
PS/ the original williams had additional conditions.
as long as the candle is not closed, there is no point in drawing...the right option is fairer
PS/ the original williams had additional conditions. but they have all been forgotten.
Which ones? I read the book, but I must have missed something.
Which ones? I've read the book, but I must have missed something.
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/fractals
The HttpOpenRequestW function (wininet.dll, internetlib.mqh) now crashes with an error:
It worked before. And in embedded WebRequest DELETE method is not implemented. Please implement or fix wininet.dll call.
What are the errors in MT5?
The HttpOpenRequestW function (wininet.dll, internetlib.mqh) now crashes with an error:
It worked before. And in embedded WebRequest DELETE method is not implemented. Please implement or fix call of wininet.dll.
Unfortunately, we can't help you without the code. This is a DLL call.
WebRequest has the following methods allowed: "POST", "GET", "HEAD", "PUT", "DELETE", "PATCH", "OPTIONS"