Errors, bugs, questions - page 3169

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x572intraday #:

Citizens. A year ago I released an indicator in KB. Now I dug - there are lines in several places, where a variable serves as an array element absolutely calmly. Either I am completely crazy... Well, if you want to know, I can show you.

Not an item but an array index. At first I was even confused. That's right, the dimension is an integer and the index can be a variable integer.

 
Koldun Zloy #:

No it isn't.

When a static array is declared, its size is specified in parentheses.

It must be known during compilation and cannot be specified by a variable.

When addressing an array item, the item's index is put in brackets.

It can be set by a variable, otherwise such an array wouldn't be needed at all.

Exactly! I'm not declaring it, I'm just accessing an item by the index. I've gone crazy in my old age.

 

Drew the Bill Williams Fractals indicator and the Fractals indicator from the Examples folder:

Fractals1 vs Fractals2

Modification of the code of the latter:

start=rates_total-5;

(I used smaller numbers instead of 5) did not lead to any effect. Code modification of the former ones is unavailable in principle.

What do you want to make of all this? It's not a trifle or nothing. A delayed drawing of a fractal may adversely affect the trading decision.

How do you achieve the last lower fractal for the second case?

What if the first one - the leading one - is incorrect?

 
x572intraday #:

Drew the Bill Williams Fractals indicator and the Fractals indicator from the Examples folder:

Modification of the code of the latter:

(I used smaller numbers instead of 5) did not lead to any effect. Code modification of the former ones is unavailable in principle.

What do you want to make of all this? It's not a trifle or nothing. A delayed drawing of a fractal may adversely affect the trading decision.

How do you achieve the last lower fractal for the second case?

it may be a good idea to place the fractal on the right side of the candlestick.

PS/ the original williams had additional conditions.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

as long as the candle is not closed, there is no point in drawing...the right option is fairer

PS/ the original williams had additional conditions. but they have all been forgotten.

Which ones? I read the book, but I must have missed something.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

Which ones? I've read the book, but I must have missed something.

https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/fractals

 

The HttpOpenRequestW function (wininet.dll, internetlib.mqh) now crashes with an error:

It worked before. And in embedded WebRequest DELETE method is not implemented. Please implement or fix wininet.dll call.

 

What are the errors in MT5?

2022.03.29 21:47:46.036 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3231 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2022.03.29 21:47:46.037 Terminal        Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, 4 x AMD FX-4170 Quad-Core, 9 / 11 Gb memory, 5 / 465 Gb disk, admin, GMT+3
2022.03.29 21:47:46.037 Terminal        D:\MetaTrader 5\Hadge MT5
2022.03.29 21:47:47.668 Network '1307275': authorized on AMPGlobalEU-Demo through Main Access Server NEW (ping: 159.98 ms, build 3091)
2022.03.29 21:47:47.668 Network '1307275': previous successful authorization performed from 94.25.169.90 on 2022.03.29 18:47:15
2022.03.29 21:47:47.887 Network '1307275': terminal synchronized with AMP Global Ltd.: 5 positions, 0 orders, 335 symbols, 0 spreads
2022.03.29 21:47:47.887 Network '1307275': trading has been enabled - netting mode
2022.03.29 21:47:56.443 GDI Cache       object creation error [0]
2022.03.29 21:47:56.554 GDI Cache       object creation error [0]
2022.03.29 21:47:56.587 GDI Cache       object creation error [0]
2022.03.29 21:47:56.753 GDI Cache       object creation error [0]
2022.03.29 21:47:56.800 GDI Cache       object creation error [0]
 
Can't see PMs in Chrome. The messages are high behind the screen. Can only see if zoomed out to 50%.
 
Ivan Titov #:

The HttpOpenRequestW function (wininet.dll, internetlib.mqh) now crashes with an error:

It worked before. And in embedded WebRequest DELETE method is not implemented. Please implement or fix call of wininet.dll.

Unfortunately, we can't help you without the code. This is a DLL call.

WebRequest has the following methods allowed: "POST", "GET", "HEAD", "PUT", "DELETE", "PATCH", "OPTIONS"

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