Errors, bugs, questions - page 3164
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Dear developers! Why in the second and third calls is (T* const Ptr) overloaded instead of (T* & Ptr)?
Is this a bug or a bug?
That's the way it's designed, the result of a cast operation cannot be passed by reference
I had the misfortune to download a free product.
I got sick and tired of getting notifications about updates. And there's no way to unsubscribe.
But the funny thing is, when you click on the link, you see this:
I understand that the product was just free and now it's paid for. But this has nothing to do with me.
Is there any way to stop this outrage.
Good afternoon!
This is kind of weird...
Code
If there is a comment (lines 18-28), the program crashes.
If I uncomment it, it will crash.
The kernel32.dll is used to create Pipe
2022.03.03 19:15:04.363 Terminal Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, 12 x Intel Core i7-6850K @ 3.60GHz, 25 / 31 Gb memory, 85 / 238 Gb disk, admin, GMT+3
Why?
Added by
Build 3211
Good afternoon, dear developers. Can you tell me what the problem could be? PUSH-notifications stop working, and at different brokers. (Exactly the brokers not brokerage companies)
Gives out an error Notifications send request failed (connect failed)
I tried to re-install my brokerage firmware and I don't want to use new firmware. I tried to re-install it on my smartphone, it did not work.
Smartphone meizu note 9
WIN10 operating system
Stopped working literally a week ago. Can you advise me in what direction to dig?
Good afternoon, dear developers. Can you tell me what the problem could be? PUSH-notifications stop working, and at different brokers. (Exactly the brokers not brokerage companies)
Gives out an error Notifications send request failed (connect failed)
I tried to re-install my brokerage firmware and I don't want to use new firmware. I tried to re-install it on my smartphone, it did not work.
Smartphone meizu note 9
WIN10 operating system
Stopped working literally a week ago. Any advice on where to look?
after reading your post i thought google banned (it's their thing), i checked my phone - it works.
and, PUSH does not depend on brokers/dts.
Zy. tried it on android 11
In the Forum and in the Discussion tabs of any of the products, the translator has stopped working. When you click on
instead of translating you get:
after reading your post i thought google had banned it (it's their thing), i checked with myself - it's working fine.
and, PUSH does not depend on brokers/dts.
I tried it on android 11.
Andrei, can we go to the personal for a more detailed analysis of my problem:)
Andrei, can we go to a private message for a more detailed analysis of my problem?)
Of course we can, but if you provide more information on the problem here, maybe the developers will be more willing to respond.
You can, of course, but if you provide more information on the problem, maybe the developers will be more willing to respond.
for some reason i can't write to you in person..... maybe because i'm not friends?
In the Forum and in the Discussion tabs of any of the products, the translator has stopped working. When you click on
instead of translation you get:
Yes, I confirm. It hasn't worked for a few days now.