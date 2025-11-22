Errors, bugs, questions - page 3170
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The HttpOpenRequestW function (wininet.dll, internetlib.mqh) now crashes with an error:
It worked before. And in embedded WebRequest DELETE method is not implemented. Please implement or fix wininet.dll call.
Wrong type conversion here, in mql5 instead of int -> long
The HttpOpenRequestW function (wininet.dll, internetlib.mqh) now crashes with an error:
It worked before. And in embedded WebRequest DELETE method is not implemented. Please implement or fix wininet.dll call.
Please help me, I have faced this problem: I have downloaded indicator in Market, but it goes to Expert Advisors section when I download its demo version.
You have written it using the old handlers.
You should use OnCalculate()
You have written it using the old handlers.
You should use OnCalculate()
I mean, downloaded from the internet :)
It is not possible to see the PM in Chrome. Messages are high up behind the screen. Can only see if zoomed out to 50%.
Corrected it, thanks.
In Chrome, when opening a conversation in PM, this message appears.
After a few seconds (scrolling with the mouse) the conversation message appears.
It's played on different chat partners.
Expert compiled in
Market Validator writes
There's nowhere newer...It's the new experts that are the problem, not the updates...
Hello.
My brotherhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/spoiltboy
requests that the blocking be removed.
I'm writing at his request as he can neither reply to the request nor create a new request.