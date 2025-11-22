Errors, bugs, questions - page 3170

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Ivan Titov #:

The HttpOpenRequestW function (wininet.dll, internetlib.mqh) now crashes with an error:

It worked before. And in embedded WebRequest DELETE method is not implemented. Please implement or fix wininet.dll call.

Wrong type conversion here, in mql5 instead of int -> long

 
Ivan Titov #:

The HttpOpenRequestW function (wininet.dll, internetlib.mqh) now crashes with an error:

It worked before. And in embedded WebRequest DELETE method is not implemented. Please implement or fix wininet.dll call.

  1. Correctly noted, hConnect must have long type
  2. You did not report the version of the editor and the terminal.
  3. Is the error reproduced in build 3245 ?
 
Hello, could you please advise me, I have faced this problem: I have downloaded indicator in Market, but when I download the demo version of the indicator it goes to the Expert Advisors section.
 
Maksim Kalachev #:
Please help me, I have faced this problem: I have downloaded indicator in Market, but it goes to Expert Advisors section when I download its demo version.

You have written it using the old handlers.

You should use OnCalculate()

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

You have written it using the old handlers.

You should use OnCalculate()

I mean, downloaded from the internet :)

 
fxsaber #:
It is not possible to see the PM in Chrome. Messages are high up behind the screen. Can only see if zoomed out to 50%.

Corrected it, thanks.


In Chrome, when opening a conversation in PM, this message appears.

After a few seconds (scrolling with the mouse) the conversation message appears.


It's played on different chat partners.

 

Expert compiled in

Market Validator writes


There's nowhere newer...

It's the new experts that are the problem, not the updates...
 
A monospaced text in the Data Window would be very welcome.
 

Hello.
 My brotherhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/spoiltboy
requests that the blocking be removed.

I'm writing at his request as he can neither reply to the request nor create a new request.


 
The four script is taking a long time (40 minutes already) check if it's OK
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