Errors, bugs, questions - page 3173
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It's not that, I have other accounts exactly the same, connected at the same time, they're fine. And this one, which is unrated, I reconnected on purpose.
It's a load of bollocks, to be honest with you. Eventually the rating will come up. And those who have it (at the moment) can be considered as not having it)
It's rubbish at all, to be honest. In time, a rating will emerge. And those who have it (at the moment) can be considered as not having it.)
I am well aware that this is not a rating. The point is that there is a bug, not everything is working as it should. On 4 accounts everything is fine, on the fifth glitch. That's the point of the question. I do not care what is the place in the rating, it is clear that it is nothing, the point is that it exists and this one does not, probably will not appear at all, judging by this error - 80% of trades were done in 0 days. This is 0% of the total signal lifetime of 19 days.
I am well aware that this is not a rating. The point is that there is a bug, not everything is working as it should. Four accounts are fine, the fifth has a glitch. That's the point of the question. I do not care what is the place in the rating, it is clear that it is nothing, the point is that it exists and this one does not, probably will not appear at all, judging by this error - 80% of trades were done in 0 days. This is 0% of the total lifetime of the signal of 19 days.
Again: the rating will appear over time, if everything is adequate there (no heavy current drawdown, wild growth figures). It may appear and then disappear if there is either a strong current drawdown (above 30% in my opinion) or wild gains.
And it's not an error, it's an algorithm...
Again: the rating will appear over time if everything is adequate there (no heavy current drawdown, no wild growth figures). It may appear and then disappear if there is either a strong current drawdown (I think above 30 per cent) or a wild growth rate.
It is not an error, it is an algorithm.
I told you there are other accounts which are exactly the same, with the same trade. I don't see it there, so it's not an error. Can you even understand that if the trades were on different days there is no way it can be like this - 80% of trades were done in 0 days.
What does the algorithm have to do with it, I told you there are other accounts that are exactly the same, with the same trade. There is no such thing there, so this is exactly a mistake. Can you even understand that if the trades were made on different days there is no way that 80% of the trades were made in 0 days.
No one is counting the rating with their hands. Don't panic, trade, everything will become normal in time
Very much appreciated, thank you for explaining everything so well, very glad to have spoken to a competent person.
Incorrect description in help
In Help, Terminal Width, in fact, the total width of the monitors. 1 monitor 2560 I have three monitors. Terminal in one monitor and its actual width is less than 2560.
I suggest a correction to "Total desktop width".
Same with Height.
If the chart is not detached we cannot get its coordinates relative to the virtual screen.
If we detach the chart, the coordinates appear.
We do not change coordinates when a chart is attached back to the terminal.
Also. I suggest/request to enable receiving coordinates of the workspace in the terminal. Get/set windows based on coordinates of the workspace.
This would allow to access the real windows coordinates and position them programmatically.
Next point
ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW, false); - Disabling rendering is an ideal solution for creating your own program interface using graphical resources. By the way it does not disable history trading and a blank window may have traces of history, probably not watched. It also saves the invisible price scale of the symbol. I would like to be able to set the price scale programmatically.
Give the possibility to disable the standard toolbar. In some cases it is not necessary at all... At the moment there is no access to disconnection programmatically only manual access...
Hello, is this a bug?
I am using the classes CGraphic and CCurve and something strange happens. I am running two instances of the same EA on different currency-pairs. When I scroll a chart, the other chart is visible for one moment. Seems memory is messed up between the two charts. Restarting the terminal makes no difference. (The picture is an animated gif)