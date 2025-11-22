Errors, bugs, questions - page 3171
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Good day everyone! Who can tell me, I opened an order before the weekend (long position), but on Sunday the moderator wrote me this message (to which I cannot reply)
Note to your "Grand capital" signal:
Trading status: the signal will be put into archive due to lack of trading activity for a long time.
After being archived, the order was withdrawn and more money was withdrawn. Who can tell me what happened and how to avoid it in the future?
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,false); 执行这段代码后，并没有得到预期的效果，鼠标悬停后，还是会显示对象的描述，我会尝试其他方法都不能解决，请求帮助，谢谢！
how to create a vote on the forum? has that function been removed?
Would you rather not? А?
Hello.
After updating to version 3247 on 06.04.2020 the Expert Advisors in the Strategy Tester keep getting this error when selecting a symbol in CSymbolInfo.Name()
2022.04.11 19:33:54.580 Core 2 2022.04.06 23:30:00 CSymbolInfo::Name: invalid data of symbol 'EURGBP'
Consequently, no trades can be executed. The same code works on other terminals that haven't yet been updated to the latest version without errors.
Has anyone else encountered this problem?
UPD: After upgrade to version 3249 everything is fixed.
Would you rather not? А?
society no longer wants to express its legitimate opinion?
how to create a vote in the forum? has that function been removed?
Everything is in place. There's a drop-down list.
society no longer wants to express its legitimate opinion?
For the last three years, copies of silly polls have been created.
Find your own and express your opinion there.
When running a program (script or expert) using OpenCL (with the parameter CLContextCreate(CL_USE_CPU_ONLY)) in the MT5 terminal, I notice a catastrophic descriptor overflow in "Task Manager" of Windows 10, on the "Performance" tab. When a descriptor overflow occurs, it causes the terminal to crash and close the MT5 terminal once a certain number of descriptors (about 170000 in my case) is reached.
The number of descriptors before running the script:
Number of descriptors after one hour of the script running: