Errors, bugs, questions - page 1580
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Compilation error
ArrayIsSeries() always produces false in this script:
Is it possible to know the PPI(pixels per inch) value through the graphics parameters? I really need it for my panel. WinAPI is not an option.
Found in announcements:
MQL5: Added TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI value to ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER client terminal properties list - resolution of screen output is measured in number of points per linear inch (DPI). Knowing this parameter allows you to size graphical objects so that they look the same on monitors with different resolutions.
Found it in the announcement: TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI
Will this help?
Please help with the error,
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
ERROR!!! OnChartEvent in the indicator does not work CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE until you load it on the EA chart.
Vladislav Andruschenko, 2016.05.13 12:29
OnChartEvent does not work in the indicator CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, until you load it on the chart of Expert Advisor
The actual sabotage.
2016.05.13:23:49.434 Windows 7 Ultimate (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, 8 x Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz, RAM: 22784 / 32684 Mb, HDD: 16315 / 1498122 Mb, GMT+02:00
So.
there is a check indicator
the code is minimal:
so, when the indicator is attached to the chart - the comment does not display the current position of the mouse cursor,
If you click on the chart - it displays the last coordinates, and further does not change them when moving, i.e. the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE parameter does not work in this case
The problem can only be solved in the following way
when any Expert Advisor is attached to a chart - further the indicator updates the comment normally, i.e. it follows the cursor and displays its coordinates.
Even if you then remove the Expert Advisor from the chart - the indicator normally displays the cursor coordinates.
The sequence of actions:
1. open a new chart
2. Throw the test indicator
3. Comment does not display theCHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE flag(id=0)
4. I put any Expert Advisor on the chart
5. The indicator starts displaying theCHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE (id=10) action normally
OnChartEvent in the indicator, CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE does not work, until you download the Expert Advisor on the chart
Please help with the error,
The first question the developers will ask you is is CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE on?
Thank you. Something I didn't know. ... .. .... ...