Errors, bugs, questions - page 3172

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Igor Gerasimov #:

When running a program (script or expert) using OpenCL (with the parameter CLContextCreate(CL_USE_CPU_ONLY)) in the MT5 terminal, I notice a catastrophic descriptor overflow in "Task Manager" of Windows 10, on the "Performance" tab. When a descriptor overflow occurs, it causes the terminal to crash and close the MT5 terminal once a certain number of descriptors (about 170000 in my case) is reached.

The number of descriptors before running the script:

Number of descriptors after an hour of running the script:


Most likely, you have a leaky handle in MQL5 program.

If you want, we can analyse your code and find the problem. You can send it to me in my personal message.

 
Fixed by driver update w_opencl_runtime_p_2022.0.0.3663.exe
 
Renat Fatkhullin #:

Most likely you have a leaky handle in your MQL5 program.

If you want, we can analyse your code and find the problem. You can send it to me in my personal message.

Thank you. Fixed it by updating Intel OpenCL RunTime driver: w_opencl_runtime_p_2022.0.0.3663.exe

 

Is it possible to determine if the chart was closed with a cross ?

   long currChart, prevChart = ChartFirst();
      int i = 0, limit = 100;
      while(i < limit && !IsStopped()) // у нас наверняка не больше 100 открытых графиков
        {
         Print(" 3 chart_id " + chart_id);
         currChart = ChartNext(prevChart); // на основании предыдущего получим новый график
         //
                  if(currChart < 0)
            break;  
        // достигли конца списка графиков
         Print(" 5 chart_id " + chart_id);
         prevChart = currChart; // запомним идентификатор текущего графика для ChartNext()
         i++;// не забудем увеличить счетчик
        }

This code is not suitable. because at 5 - 6 window closes the EA simply stops working.

 
Hi all. Yesterday in all mt4-5 terminals, on demo accounts, in the signals section FREE signals disappeared from the rating. Is it temporary or forever?
 

I've looked at different signals. When I try to look at the drawdown chart, the Firefox starts to freeze. It warns that the page is slowing down the browser and suggests stopping it.

This is where it appears:

This is a warning:



This is the output to the console (after stopping the page):


 

Hi,

question from a newbie regarding the free experts on MT5 (macd mama mapsar mapsaropt): is there a way to change the initial lot? I would like to change from 0.01 to 0.1

I can't find anything in the source code...

Gabriele

 
Good afternoon. Please help me to understand what the issue is. I have recently connected trading accounts as signals, one of these accounts is giving a message that80% of the trades are done in 0 days. This is 0% of the total signal lifetime of 21 days. Apparently that's why there is no ranking, it's a dash. I deleted my account and added it again, it did not help. My other signals with the same trade and time of attachment have no such thing, it shows numbers in the ranking. Here is the signalhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1460307?source=Site+Signals+My
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4: DARK STAR
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4: DARK STAR
  • www.mql5.com
На этом счете ведется только ручная торговля. С помощью технического анализа определяются уровни цены в зоне которых наиболее целесообразно входить в рынок. Уровни стоп лосс используются. Уровень риска умеренный. Опыт работы трейдером с 2011 года
 
Sergey Troitskiy #:
Good afternoon. Please help me to understand what is wrong.

There are trading results before the monitoring is switched on. Apparently that's why the warning is there

 
Yevhenii Levchenko #:

There are trading results before the monitoring is switched on. That's probably why the warning is there.

It's not that, I have other accounts exactly the same, connected at the same time, they are fine. I reconnected the unrated one on purpose.

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