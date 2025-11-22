Errors, bugs, questions - page 3172
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When running a program (script or expert) using OpenCL (with the parameter CLContextCreate(CL_USE_CPU_ONLY)) in the MT5 terminal, I notice a catastrophic descriptor overflow in "Task Manager" of Windows 10, on the "Performance" tab. When a descriptor overflow occurs, it causes the terminal to crash and close the MT5 terminal once a certain number of descriptors (about 170000 in my case) is reached.
The number of descriptors before running the script:
Number of descriptors after an hour of running the script:
Most likely, you have a leaky handle in MQL5 program.
If you want, we can analyse your code and find the problem. You can send it to me in my personal message.
Most likely you have a leaky handle in your MQL5 program.
If you want, we can analyse your code and find the problem. You can send it to me in my personal message.
Thank you. Fixed it by updating Intel OpenCL RunTime driver: w_opencl_runtime_p_2022.0.0.3663.exe
Is it possible to determine if the chart was closed with a cross ?
This code is not suitable. because at 5 - 6 window closes the EA simply stops working.
I've looked at different signals. When I try to look at the drawdown chart, the Firefox starts to freeze. It warns that the page is slowing down the browser and suggests stopping it.
This is where it appears:
This is a warning:
This is the output to the console (after stopping the page):
Hi,
question from a newbie regarding the free experts on MT5 (macd mama mapsar mapsaropt): is there a way to change the initial lot? I would like to change from 0.01 to 0.1
I can't find anything in the source code...
Gabriele
Good afternoon. Please help me to understand what is wrong.
There are trading results before the monitoring is switched on. Apparently that's why the warning is there
There are trading results before the monitoring is switched on. That's probably why the warning is there.
It's not that, I have other accounts exactly the same, connected at the same time, they are fine. I reconnected the unrated one on purpose.