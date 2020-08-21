Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SimSim (Simple Simulator v1.0) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14189
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple Simulator is designed to practice manual trading on historical data.
- Only close prices are considered, so it is better to use line chart.
- There is no take-profit, stop-loss or lot configuration.
- Only one position can be opened at a time. Multiple positions are prohibited.
USAGE
- Configure inputs; start bar, cycle speed (recommended 2 seconds minimum)
- Click Long to enter long position.
- Click Short to enter short position.
- Click Close to close opened position.
- Click Pause to pause simulation.
- Click End to end simulation manually.
- Simulation ended automatically at last bar.
- Net Profit/Loss is alerted at the end of the simulation.
Kamikaze Trading
This script opens order with maximal amount of volume available.Check Margin
required margin and maximum volume calculator.
KOB Requisites Script
This script downloads bars and ticks from EURUSD as required for the correct execution of Kiss on Billions on EURUSD from Saeid Irani.Galender 1.0
This program lists and shows information about calendar events between specified date range.