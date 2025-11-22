Errors, bugs, questions - page 3098
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The value is double. I've been seeing this problem since the summer and probably had it before. It's just that the performance of the robot in the tester was different from real trading. I started to try to figure out where it's coming from. The result of not getting dataSymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID)
Hm. A double equal to INT_MIN looks like a bug...
Not necessarily. For example, if you write price = DBL_MAX in ObjectCreate, the price will be displayed as LONG_MAX in object properties (via menu), but programmatically it will be read asDBL_MAX anyway
Is this a bug or a feature?
It's just inconvenient. I have to filter the occurrence of the first event.
There are several virtualisations running on Windows terminals. All of them are running with /portable /config:config.ini.
Some of them fall into strange periodic behaviour - MetaTrader5 restarts and starts as if without /config:config.ini parameter
After manually restarting the shortcut - everything launches normally. Very strange bug, it is not clear whose side it is on yet. Can MetaTrader5 restart itself at all?
There are several virtualisations running on Windows terminals. All of them are running with /portable /config:config.ini.
Some of them fall into strange periodic behaviour - MetaTrader5 restarts and starts as if without /config:config.ini parameter
After manually restarting the shortcut - everything launches normally. Very strange bug, it is not clear whose side it is on yet. May MetaTrader5 restart itself?
The "update ..." log shows that this was a restart at installation of a new version.
In this case the terminal starts without repeating the input parameters.
The glass window is stuck to the top edge of the screen and can't be moved or closed!
I tried to close the terminal and start it up again - the same problem, the glass is stuck and nothing can be done about it.
I was only able to overcome it by deleting the terminal.ini file.
Hello!
Dear developers, please check MovingAverages.mqh file of MT5 standard library.
I think calculating moving averages by buffers doesn't make sense if the period is less than 1, and if it is equal to 1, then all kinds of moving averages make sense, it just returns the initial buffer, like in Custom Moving Average.mq5. And it's convenient in further use in indicators.
replace by
Please accept this request.
The "update ..." log shows that this was a restart on installation of the new version.
In this case, the terminal starts without reentering the input parameters.
Is it possible to fix it? It's been happening a lot lately.
And why then it doesn't happen everywhere, not on all machines?
Can this be fixed? It's been happening a lot lately.
And then why does it not happen everywhere, not on all cars?
We will fix it for sure.
We will fix it for sure.
Thank you