Errors, bugs, questions - page 3103
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I would like to clarify a question. What I'm most interested in is why the (T* const) pattern is selected in these 2 lines?
Should it work with a pattern (T* &)?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Errors, Bugs, Questions
mktr8591, 2021.11.03 15:43
In b3095 run the script:
If you remove overload f1(T* & Ptr), all 5 calls return void f1<const X>(const X*const).
Is this some kind of feature?
I wanted to write this contradiction in three lines, but it didn't work right away
I don't quite get it...
I don't quite get it...
While investigating your question, another (unrelated) bug was discovered
While investigating your question, another (unrelated) bug was discovered
Ah, I see... Thank you.
Good time everyone !
Installed MT5, connected to the broker (demo account), but it doesn't show me any charts!
Do I have to pay a subscription fee for the service first, or do I have to have real money on the broker's account? I have tried three different brokers and the chart is just black! Please advise who knows what's wrong!
Good time everyone !
Installed MT5, connected to the broker (demo account), but it doesn't show me any charts!
Do I have to pay a subscription fee for the service first, or do I have to have real money on the broker's account? I have tried three different brokers and the chart is black! Please advise who knows what's wrong!
For graphical objects set manually:
1. What is the principle for naming objects?
2. What is the principle of naming objects obtained by copying with Ctrl pressed?
this code:
Returns illogical results:
2021.11.09 22:49:25.633 *** Daily Trendline 11478: 2021.11.09 22:49:14
2021.11.09 22:49:25.633 *** Daily Trendline 40235: 2021.11.09 22:49:16
2021.11.09 22:49:25.634 *** Daily Trendline 47128: 2021.11.09 22:49:12
2021.11.09 22:49:25.636 *** Daily Trendline 64191: 2021.11.09 22:49:18
illogical, because it was expected that the numbering of objects in the list goes by creation time (to new or to old).
Please make it like the Market Watch- the option of multiple choices at a time so that the menu does not disappear after a tick is placed.
AMPGlobalEU broker has trading results (profit) of 0.0 on RUB-denominated accounts, and the commission is consistently charged different from 0.0.
The broker's technical support has taken a week to sort things out and finally decided: install the terminal again and reopen the account. So I did that, hardly believing in the efficacy of such a treatment - nothing has changed in the behaviour of the ruble account.
Dear developers, please sort it out.
There is no problem on USD accounts. I have not checked other accounts, such as EUR and PLN because they are not needed.
Added. Surprisingly, all is well with PLN account.
At AMPGlobalEU on RUB-denominated accounts, trading results (profit) have a value of 0.0, and the commission is correctly charged other than 0.0.
In order for the results to be converted into RUB, the cross-rates like USDRUB, EURRUB should be included in the available cross-rates for the trading accounts.