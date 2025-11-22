Errors, bugs, questions - page 3104
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For the results to be recalculated in RUB, I need to include cross-rates like USDRUB, EURRUB in available trading accounts.
How can I enable it? Why do the profit calculations in PLN trades work correctly without manual intervention?
I enabled USDRUB and EURRUB in the market overview - did not help.
How do I enable it? Why do PLN trades calculate profits correctly without manual intervention?
I enabled USDRUB and EURRUB in the market overview - didn't help.
So your broker didn't add the necessary cross-rates for your account to recalculate the profits of these currencies.
Please describe your question in a more detailed and informative way. Right now it's guessing, because no one knows or sees your configuration.
It means that your broker has not added the necessary cross-rates for your account to convert the profits of these currencies.
Please be more specific and informative with your question. Right now it's guessing, because no one knows or sees your configuration.
Here is a clean terminal from MetaQuotes:
2021.11.12 15:32:09.417 Network '1278925': disconnected from AMPGlobalEU-Demo
2021.11.12 15:32:10.017 Network '1278975': authorized on AMPGlobalEU-Demo through Main Access Server NEW (ping: 157.71 ms, build 2875)
2021.11.12 15:32:10.017 Network '1278975': previous successful authorization performed from 176.115.93.98 on 2021.11.12 10:31:22
2021.11.12 15:32:10.367 Network '1278975': terminal synchronized with AMP Global Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 348 symbols, 0 spreads
2021.11.12 15:32:10.367 Network '1278975': trading has been enabled - netting mode
and here is the terminal from the broker:
2021.11.12 15:35:27.491 Network '1279621': disconnected from AMPGlobalEU-Demo
2021.11.12 15:35:29.101 Network '1279618': disconnected from AMPGlobalEU-Demo via Main Access Server NEW (ping: 167.98 ms, build 2875)
2021.11.12 15:35:29.101 Network '1279618': previous successful authorization performed from 176.115.93.98 on 2021.11.12 10:35:11
2021.11.12 15:35:29.661 Network '1279618': terminal synchronized with AMP Global Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 334 symbols, 0 spreads
2021.11.12 15:35:29.661 Network '1279618': trading has been enabled - netting mode
Here we see the commission deducted in broker's terminal (though not for all symbols), but profit 0.0 too.
I will give you all the information you need, please tell me which one.
Expert Advisor is not working correctly by time for some reason limit orders are not deleted specifically on the demo account checked if the time is 23-1 on the account.
delete at 01:35 and 01:45, not at 01:00 for some reason...
what is wrong with this function? ((((
code:
Hello! experienced programmers help me to solve this problem with the Expert Advisor on MT5...
the Expert Advisor is not working correctly by time for some reason limit orders are not deleted specifically on a demo account checked if the runtime is 23-1 on the account...
delete at 01:35 and 01:45, not at 01:00 for some reason a week with the developer can not solve the problem...
what is wrong with this function ? ((((
code
Are there any ticks between 01:00 and the actual deletion time?
If not, try TimeTradeServer() instead ofTimeCurrent().
Are there any ticks between 01:00 and the actual deletion time?
If not, try TimeTradeServer() instead ofTimeCurrent().
if i understood correctly...
the orders are manually deleted without any problems... but when deleting them the advisor puts them back on a new tick...
although the time is before 01:00 ... at 01:00 should be deleted... but it does not delete them before 01:35 01:45 ((
developer does not know what the reason
Hello! Experienced programmers help me solve the problem of an EA on MT5...
the EA works incorrectly on time for some reason limit orders are not deleted specifically on a demo account checked if the runtime is 23-1 on the account...
delete at 01:35 and 01:45, not at 01:00 for some reason a week with the developer can not solve the problem...
what is wrong with this function ?((((
code
Your function always assigns true to the Trade variable. What should the else Trade=true; branch do?
Terminal build 3099 on mac. Auto-substitution is sticking in ME.
When typing code, a yellow substitution bar pops up and if you press enter, the bar freezes where the mouse cursor is at that moment.
This stripe then stands on the screen on top of all the windows. Photo attached....
It disappears when I close all the windows related to MT5.
Does anybody know how to stop it?
Hello! Experienced programmers please help me to solve this problem with the Expert Advisor on MT5...
the Expert Advisor is working incorrectly on time for some reason limit orders are not deleted specifically on a demo account checked if the time is 23-1 on the account...
delete at 01:35 and 01:45, not at 01:00 for some reason...
what is wrong with this function? ((((
code
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/operations/rules
Is it possible to make this construction to have ";" at the end?
Third-party IDEs do not understand this high artistic impulse of developers, apparently it is the same as #define, the ";" sign is not required.