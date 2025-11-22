Errors, bugs, questions - page 3099
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Now instead of a chart, half of the window is occupied by trades that cannot be removed. Developers, please pay attention, this is not the first time I've written about it. I have not checked the Show trade history on the chart checkbox in the MT5 menu. It is in the settings, but does not affect the display.
Trade position management is in the context menu:
Trade position management is in the context menu:
Hello.
If when working with "........" there are delays in closing an order, or it is impossible to close it at all, is this related to the MetaTrader 4 software, or to problems on the part of the broker ........?
*The speed of the Internet during work is steadily high, without interruptions.
Hello.
If when working with "........" there are delays in closing an order, or it is impossible to close it at all, is this related to the MetaTrader 4 software, or to problems on the part of the broker ........?
* Internet speed is high and stable during work with no interruptions.
Discussion of brokerage companies and brokers on this resource is forbidden. (Removed name)
Discussion of DCs and brokers is forbidden on this resource. (Removed title)
Thanks for the edit.
Can you tell me how to contact the campaign directly to get a response from them. The attached links did not provide an answer.
We'll fix that for sure.
Is it possible to make the work with the betting windows more convenient?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Andrey Dik, 2021.10.26 15:40
I tried to close the trading robot using the trading robot!
I tried to close the terminal and restart it again but the window was stuck and there was nothing I could do about it.
I was only able to overcome it by deleting the terminal.ini file.
Is that right?
Is this correct?
If the names are the same, how (in general) can one be distinguished from the other when called?
If the names are the same, how (in general) can one be distinguished from the other when called?
If names and arguments*