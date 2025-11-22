Errors, bugs, questions - page 3093
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If I attach several files to a post and then edit the post, only the first file remains, the others disappear.
I've noticed a bug on the site.
If I attach several files to a post and then edit the post, only the first file remains, the others disappear.
What if you put a space after each file download?
Added support for union in WatchList of the debugger
This was written somewhere on the forum (did not save the link to the post)
Added support for union in WatchList of the debugger
This was written somewhere on the forum (did not save the link to the post)
What if you put a space after each file download?
I don't get it.
I mean, when I edit text after I've already published a post, all but the first file disappear.
Then I have to edit the post again to re-attach them.
In Firefox it also occurs
Why are there always those in this thread who for some reason think they have the right to decide for MQ which features they should implement and which can be postponed?
Do you have any idea what the terminal would look like and what functionality it would have now if I hadn't made any suggestions to MQ for more than 10 years?
UPD don't jump to conclusions, it's not for me or you to decide what's obvious and what's not)))
Yeah I was just hinting in a friendly way that you shouldn't expect the sky to be the weather. Of course, they'll figure out for themselves what to do and what not to do.
Don't take it personally.
I was just hinting in a friendly way that we shouldn't expect the sky to be the weather. Of course, they'll figure out for themselves what to do and what not to do.
Don't take it personally.
goodness))
I've noticed green ticks in the PM section of the website.
Double - the other person has read your message, single - has not read it?