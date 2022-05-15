Moving Average by iMAOnArray in Mql5
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani: The result differs from the Moving averag indicator.
LineBuffer[i] = close[i];
The buffer is as-series. You didn't set your array likewise.
To define the indexing direction in the time[], open[], high[], low[], close[], tick_volume[], volume[] and spread[] arrays, call the ArrayGetAsSeries() function. In order not to depend on defaults, call the ArraySetAsSeries() function for the arrays to work with.
OnCalculate - Event Handling - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
OnCalculate - Event Handling - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
William Roeder #:
The buffer is as-series. You didn't set your array likewise.
I changed the code as follows but the result did not change.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Moving_Avrag_close.mq5 | //| Copyright 2022, Trade Magic Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, Trade Magic Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property description "Moving Avrag close" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_label1 "Moving Avrag" //---- enum //---- parameters input int MaPeriod = 10; // Period input ENUM_MA_METHOD MaMetod = MODE_SMA; // Metod //-------------------------------------------------------------- //--- indicator buffers double LineBuffer[],maPrice[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,LineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,maPrice,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Moving Avrag close"); //--- sets drawing line empty value PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed ArrayInitialize(LineBuffer,0.0); ArrayInitialize(maPrice ,0.0); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- ArraySetAsSeries( LineBuffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries( maPrice, true); ArraySetAsSeries( time, true); ArraySetAsSeries( open, true); ArraySetAsSeries( high, true); ArraySetAsSeries( low, true); ArraySetAsSeries( close, true); ArraySetAsSeries( tick_volume, true); ArraySetAsSeries( volume, true); ArraySetAsSeries( spread, true); Comment( "LineBuffer: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(LineBuffer), " maPrice: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(maPrice), " time: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(time), " open: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(open), " high: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(high), " low: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(low), " close: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(close), " tick_volume: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(tick_volume), " volume: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(volume), " spread: ",ArrayGetAsSeries(spread) ); //--- check for data if(rates_total<MaPeriod ) return(0); if(prev_calculated<0) return(0); //--- check for bars count int limit = (rates_total-1) - prev_calculated; if (limit<0) limit = 0; int Start = rates_total-MaPeriod; limit=MathMin(limit,Start); //--- first calculation of bars if(prev_calculated==0) { for (int i=rates_total-1 ; i>limit && !_StopFlag; i--) { LineBuffer[i] = close[i]; maPrice[i]= close[i]; } } int maPriceSize = iMAOnArray(close,rates_total,prev_calculated,MaPeriod,MaMetod,0,maPrice); //----main Cycle----- for(int i=limit ; i>=0 && !_StopFlag; i--) { LineBuffer[i] = maPrice[i]; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| iMA On Array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int iMAOnArray(double const &array[], int rates_total, int prev_calculated, int period, int ma_method, int begin, double &Extern_array[] ) { switch(ma_method) { case MODE_EMA: {int X=ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,begin,period,array,Extern_array);return(X);} break; case MODE_LWMA: {int X=LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,begin,period,array,Extern_array);return(X);} break; case MODE_SMA: {int X=SimpleMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,begin,period,array,Extern_array);return(X);} break; case MODE_SMMA: {int X=SmoothedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,begin,period,array,Extern_array);return(X);} break; default: return(0); break; } return(0); }
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I tried to write the equivalent for the iMAOnArray function in MetaTrader 4 using MovingAverages.mqh in MetaTrader 5. The problem is obvious in the attached photos. The result differs from the Moving averag indicator. It is also not calculated for period 1.
code: