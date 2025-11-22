Errors, bugs, questions - page 3094
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I've noticed green ticks in the PM section of the website.
Double - the other person has read your message, single - has not read it?
I've noticed green ticks in the PM section of the website.
Double - the other person has read your message, single - hasn't read it?
Thank you.
Can you tell me how to prevent an order ticket from going into history in the tester?
In the screenshot there is no order with ticket 6.
IndicatorRelease
При работе в тестере стратегий функция IndicatorRelease() не выполняется.
In the tester, the function returns an error:
ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED -System function not allowed to be called
So let it not run, why throw errors?
b3082
When compiling, the error "function 'B<D>::f1' must have a body".
At the same time, if you make the B class non-template, it compiles without errors.
Is this a bug or a bug in the code?
When compiling, the error "function 'B<D>::f1' must have a body".
Is this a bug or a fix?
It's been unchanged for years - need to swap for some reason (finish one class before starting another)
Colleagues, caught 2 errors: