Errors, bugs, questions - page 3094

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How can I programmatically determine which opt file is open in the Tester?
 
fxsaber #:

I've noticed green ticks in the PM section of the website.

Double - the other person has read your message, single - has not read it?

I understood that double means that the last message in the correspondence is yours. I didn't see the single one, or didn't notice it...
 
fxsaber #:

I've noticed green ticks in the PM section of the website.

Double - the other person has read your message, single - hasn't read it?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

Thank you.

 

Can you tell me how to prevent an order ticket from going into history in the tester?

In the screenshot there is no order with ticket 6.

  
ChartGetInteger(ChartID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP) при активности окна открытого внутри терминала, возвращает 1, но для открепленного окна от терминала данная функция всегда возвращает 0.
Question: How can I find out the activity of a detached window?
  
IndicatorRelease
При работе в тестере стратегий функция IndicatorRelease() не выполняется.

In the tester, the function returns an error:

ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED -System function not allowed to be called

So let it not run, why throw errors?

 

b3082

class D {};

template <typename T>
class B
  {
public:
                    ~B(void) {f1();}
   void              f1();
  };

class C: public B<D> { };

template <typename T>
void B::f1() {}

void OnStart()
  {
   C c;
  }


When compiling, the error "function 'B<D>::f1' must have a body".

At the same time, if you make the B class non-template, it compiles without errors.

Is this a bug or a bug in the code?

 
mktr8591 #:

When compiling, the error "function 'B<D>::f1' must have a body".

Is this a bug or a fix?

It's been unchanged for years - need to swap for some reason (finish one class before starting another)

 

Colleagues, caught 2 errors:

  1. I cannot download a purchased product from Marketa to MT5. I see a 403 error message in the log, like in the red font"Installation failed".
  2. When I run optimization, Mql Cloud does not start with the error Not enough money on my account, although there is a little more than $10 in it
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