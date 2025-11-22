Errors, bugs, questions - page 3091

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fxsaber #:

Today the unread PM icon is lit up in the Terminal and on the website.

There is no message. The icon does not disappear.

Confirmed. There is one message hanging. Can't get it out.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Confirmed. There's one message hanging. Can't get it off.

Deleted cookies, logged back in, icon disappeared for 2 minutes then reappeared. Won't go away.

 
fxsaber # :

Today the unread PM icon is lit up in the Terminal and on the website.

There is no message. The icon does not disappear.

Same thing.
 

I don't want to disable the checkbox, but automatic trading is turned off when EA has changed the symbol (that's the idea). We need to solve this conflict, we need an option that allows EA to change the current chart symbol and not to be disabled from trading.

 
Andrey Dik #:

I don't want to disable this checkbox, but automatic trading is turned off if EA has changed the symbol by itself (it is the way it is designed).

If you change the symbol/tof symbol manually, you can disable auto-trading by yourself (by service or by Expert Advisor with a dll).

Then you can uncheck it and EAs that change the symbol/item by themselves will work.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

You can disable auto-trading yourself (by service or EA, with a dll) when manually changing the symbol/trf.

Then you can uncheck it, and EAs that change the symbol/tf by themselves will work.

Andrei, of course you can. These days, even housewives can fly into space, if they had the free time and/or money to do so.

What you suggest not everyone will do, and for MQ it does not cost anything - to enter the flag in the settings. Otherwise it turns out that it is not a trading terminal, but some kind of constructor "build it yourself".

 

the terminal must have decided that I was bored and voila:

the button is now two-coloured :-)

 
Andrey Dik #:

Andrei, of course you can. Even housewives are flying into space these days, if only they had the free time and/or money to do so.

What you propose will not be done by everyone, and for MQ it does not cost anything - to enter the flag in the settings. But it's not a trading terminal, it's a kind of a do-it-yourself constructor.

You see, only you need this checkbox. Of course, you have to build it yourself too.)


Of course, it would be better not to disable all of the auto-trading, but to disable the specific Expert Advisor whose chart has changed. But it's also easier to do it yourself (if you need to).

 

Should I write to the service-desk with this?

JF      2       00:24:17.812    Access violation at 0x00000202B5ED8408 write to 0x0000020299C32060 in 'E:\terminals MT5\27\MQL5\Experts\EA.ex5'
LM      2       00:24:18.091       crash -->  00000202B5ED8408 48894C3748        mov        [rdi+rsi+0x48], rcx
HQ      2       00:24:18.091                  00000202B5ED840D 74AA              jz         0x202b5ed83b9
KH      2       00:24:18.091    
GG      2       00:24:18.091                  00000202B5ED840F 4883F8FF          cmp        rax, 0xff
DJ      2       00:24:18.091                  00000202B5ED8413 7527              jnz        0x202b5ed843c
GP      2       00:24:18.091    
OD      2       00:24:18.091                  00000202B5ED8415 48B9C0CF1E970202  mov        rcx, 0x202971ecfc0
KK      2       00:24:18.091                                   0000
LP      2       00:24:18.091                  00000202B5ED841F BA01000000        mov        edx, 0x1
RP      2       00:24:18.091                  00000202B5ED8424 48B8C0D1A650F67F  mov        rax, 0x7ff650a6d1c0
GL      2       00:24:18.091                                   0000
MR      2       00:24:18.091    
EK      2       00:24:18.091    00: 0x00000202B5ED8408
GQ      2       00:24:18.091    01: 0x3FF0BD8A1224FDF4

Build 2981, compiled in 2940

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

Should I write to the service-desk with this?

Build 2981, compiled in 2940

Yes, do.

PM me the details please.
If possible, attach source code.

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