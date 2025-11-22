Errors, bugs, questions - page 3091
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Today the unread PM icon is lit up in the Terminal and on the website.
There is no message. The icon does not disappear.
Confirmed. There is one message hanging. Can't get it out.
Confirmed. There's one message hanging. Can't get it off.
Deleted cookies, logged back in, icon disappeared for 2 minutes then reappeared. Won't go away.
Today the unread PM icon is lit up in the Terminal and on the website.
There is no message. The icon does not disappear.
I don't want to disable the checkbox, but automatic trading is turned off when EA has changed the symbol (that's the idea). We need to solve this conflict, we need an option that allows EA to change the current chart symbol and not to be disabled from trading.
I don't want to disable this checkbox, but automatic trading is turned off if EA has changed the symbol by itself (it is the way it is designed).
If you change the symbol/tof symbol manually, you can disable auto-trading by yourself (by service or by Expert Advisor with a dll).
Then you can uncheck it and EAs that change the symbol/item by themselves will work.
You can disable auto-trading yourself (by service or EA, with a dll) when manually changing the symbol/trf.
Then you can uncheck it, and EAs that change the symbol/tf by themselves will work.
Andrei, of course you can. These days, even housewives can fly into space, if they had the free time and/or money to do so.
What you suggest not everyone will do, and for MQ it does not cost anything - to enter the flag in the settings. Otherwise it turns out that it is not a trading terminal, but some kind of constructor "build it yourself".
the terminal must have decided that I was bored and voila:
the button is now two-coloured :-)
Andrei, of course you can. Even housewives are flying into space these days, if only they had the free time and/or money to do so.
What you propose will not be done by everyone, and for MQ it does not cost anything - to enter the flag in the settings. But it's not a trading terminal, it's a kind of a do-it-yourself constructor.
You see, only you need this checkbox. Of course, you have to build it yourself too.)
Of course, it would be better not to disable all of the auto-trading, but to disable the specific Expert Advisor whose chart has changed. But it's also easier to do it yourself (if you need to).
Should I write to the service-desk with this?
Build 2981, compiled in 2940
Should I write to the service-desk with this?
Build 2981, compiled in 2940
Yes, do.
PM me the details please.
If possible, attach source code.