Errors, bugs, questions - page 3097

New comment
 
Yury Lemeshev #:
Is it possible to set a pause instead of TesterStop();?

Sleep(100);

 

Can you tell me how to make a visual testing in the MT5 tester with the possibility of drawing graphical objects (trend lines, Fibo tools)? I've tried all the types (from a single to a forward position) in the window itself, I can't draw even a trend line! In MT4 you can easily use graphical objects and drawing tools during visual testing.


 

Funds drawdown is missing from the report:



 
Yes, it would be good to incorporate graphic objects etc. into the visualisation.
 
The SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID); tester occasionally gives a value of -2147483648. And because of this value operation in the tester fails. Checking for more than zero does not pass. Who faced this problem and how to fix it?
 
Yury Lemeshev #:
In the tester SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID); Periodically gives value -2147483648. And for this value the work in the tester breaks. Checking for more than zero does not pass. Who faced this problem and how to fix it?

Yes, there is such a problem, noticed by me recently.

I decided to do the following: if ask/bid value is more or less than 20% of the Open price of the current series, then take it as Open.

 
It would be very convenient to have the Global Variables window permanently available in the terminal, as well as for example the Data window, Market Watch and other windows.
 
Yury Lemeshev #:
In the SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID); tester, it occasionally outputs value -2147483648. And because of this value operation in the tester fails. Checking for more than zero does not pass. Who faced with this issue and how to solve it?
Is this number obtained after conversion of SymbollInfo into an int variable or is this double value itself?
 

there is a problem with the right-hand window:

the graphical objects in the right tab itself may not be displayed correctly (or not displayed at all) if testing takes place.

the terminal confuses the names of the right tab objects with the names of the objects in the visual tester.

 
mktr8591 #:
Is this number obtained after conversion of SymbollInfo to int variable or is it the double value itself?

The value is double. I've been seeing this problem since the summer and probably had it before. It's just that the performance of the robot in the tester was different from real trading. I started to try to figure out where it was coming from. The result of not getting dataSymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID)

1...309030913092309330943095309630973098309931003101310231033104...3193
New comment