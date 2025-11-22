Errors, bugs, questions - page 3097
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Is it possible to set a pause instead of TesterStop();?
Sleep(100);
Can you tell me how to make a visual testing in the MT5 tester with the possibility of drawing graphical objects (trend lines, Fibo tools)? I've tried all the types (from a single to a forward position) in the window itself, I can't draw even a trend line! In MT4 you can easily use graphical objects and drawing tools during visual testing.
Funds drawdown is missing from the report:
In the tester SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID); Periodically gives value -2147483648. And for this value the work in the tester breaks. Checking for more than zero does not pass. Who faced this problem and how to fix it?
Yes, there is such a problem, noticed by me recently.
I decided to do the following: if ask/bid value is more or less than 20% of the Open price of the current series, then take it as Open.
In the SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID); tester, it occasionally outputs value -2147483648. And because of this value operation in the tester fails. Checking for more than zero does not pass. Who faced with this issue and how to solve it?
there is a problem with the right-hand window:
the graphical objects in the right tab itself may not be displayed correctly (or not displayed at all) if testing takes place.
the terminal confuses the names of the right tab objects with the names of the objects in the visual tester.
Is this number obtained after conversion of SymbollInfo to int variable or is it the double value itself?
The value is double. I've been seeing this problem since the summer and probably had it before. It's just that the performance of the robot in the tester was different from real trading. I started to try to figure out where it was coming from. The result of not getting dataSymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID)