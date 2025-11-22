Errors, bugs, questions - page 3100
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Is that right?
Please put the "Experts" and "Log" tabs of the Toolbox window into a separate window, so that you can always see the logs. The same applies to the Strategy Tester.
I made this request many years ago in the Service Desk, I have checked it now - there is nothing saved, there are no tickets from 2009. Too bad.
Recently I saw logs in a separate window in other platforms, very handy.
Please put the "Experts" and "Log" tabs of the Toolbox window into a separate window, so that you can always see the logs. The same applies to the Strategy Tester.
I made this request many years ago in the Service Desk, I have checked it now - there is nothing saved, there are no tickets from 2009. Too bad.
I have seen recently logs in a separate window on other platforms, why cannot it be done on MT5? It's so handy.
I agree, especially about the tester, and the tester itself deserves a separate window a long time ago.
Why is it that when I set the trend line on the daily chart, after switching to the hourly chart the line is roughly shifted and a completely different data is shown?
Example https://recordit.co/hjjGbSYyEy
Why is it that when I set the trend line on the daily chart, after switching to the hourly chart the line is roughly shifted and a completely different data is shown?
Examplehttps://recordit.co/hjjGbSYyEy
this only happens if the right point of the segment is to the right of the rightmost bar (i.e. in the future) and only on W1 and MN1 timeframes.
The reason is that the coordinate is saved as time-price and a weekly bar really contains 5-6 trading days (even 4 if there is a holiday), but in the future the weekends are not taken into account and the week bar in the future is interpreted as 7 days.
Of course future weekends and holidays can be taken into account, but there are many other problems, not only with implementation, but also with time zones, because some brokers will have Saturday and/or Sunday afternoon bars and others will not.
It is easier to make a rule that the coordinates of objects on W1 and MN1 do not go beyond the right (zero) bar.
Although there may be problems with other lower TFs, if the coordinate is "in" the weekend in the future.
this only happens if the right point of the segment is to the right of the rightmost bar (i.e. in the future) and only on W1 and MN1 timeframes.
The reason is that the coordinate is saved as time-price and the weekly bar really contains 5-6 trading days (even 4 if there are holidays), but in the future the weekends are not taken into account and therefore the weekly bar in the future is interpreted as 7 days.
Of course future weekends and holidays can be taken into account, but there are many other problems, not only with implementation, but also with time zones, because some brokers will have Saturday and/or Sunday afternoon bars and others will not.
It is easier to make a rule that the coordinates of objects on W1 and MN1 do not go beyond the right (zero) bar.
Although there may be problems with other lower TFs, if the coordinate is "in" the weekend in the future.
How can I test a robot on BTCUSD if the broker for cryptocurrency trading has an account currency only on cryptocurrencies ?
For example, when the account balance is 1.00000000 BTC (bitcoin).
Hello.
Help me understand, opening/closing trades are opening/closing at prices well above the chart. Screenshot attached.Can you tell mewhy this situation occurs?
Hello.
Help me understand, opening/closing trades are opening/closing at prices well above the chart. Screenshot attached.Can you tell mewhy this situation occurs?
Buy: opens at Ask, closes at Bid
Sell: Open on Bid, close on Ask.
Enable the Ask price in the chart settings (the chart is plotted by the Bid price)
PKM (or F8) -->Properties - -> Show - -> Show Ask line
Buy: opens on Ask, closes on Bid
Sell: opens at Bid, closes at Ask.
Enable the Ask price display in the chart settings (the chart is plotted at the Bid price)
PKM (or F8) -->Properties - -> Show - -> Show Ask line