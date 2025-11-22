Errors, bugs, questions - page 2606
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longPositionGetInteger()
I also find this point inconvenient: one can translate from enum to integer types and back automatically, without forcing
ButlongOrderGetInteger( does not return anything of the kind. (((
Nature's conundrum ))))))))
When testing a multi-currency EA on real ticks an erroneous swap accrual happens for a trade that closes automatically at the end of the test.
Test on GBPUSD:
Test on EURUSD and several other instruments:
Bild 2200, MQ-demo.
I usually update new builds and immediately roll them back. Compilation and launching of Expert Advisors in them is obscenely long...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Andrey Khatimlianskii, 2019.11.21 03:11
Bild 2200, MQ demo.
Thanks for the exemplary report on settings of the tester! Clearly and instantly reproducible in your own environment with no errors. I suggest everyone do so.
For those not in the know, to create such data, press CTRL+C in the Tester Settings tab and do CTRL+V in the editor. It also works the other way round.
SZY Dear developers, could you CTRL+C add more of this data as a comment?
It would make it much easier to report Tester errors on the forum.
Greetings. Could you please tell me where to copy the DLL? I have no Libraries directory (C:\Program Files\ MT5\\MQL5\ ???? ).
Thank you.
For those not in the know, to create such data, press CTRL+C in the Tester Settings tab and do CTRL+V in the editor. It works the other way round as well.
How cool is that! Thank you!
i wish we could do the same for the chart EA... and that the start button could be pressed from the EA in the chart
I wish we could do this with the EA from the chart... If I wanted to do it with a chart and I could press the start button
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Libraries: MultiTester
fxsaber, 2019.11.12 11:41
dlls are used there... and I would like to use regular mql commands to control the tester/optimiser
dlls are used there... and I would like to use regular mql commands to control the tester/optimizer.
Workable functionality is needed by a few people. It's not going to work now only in Market. So 99.99% of the tasks are already covered.So far I can't think of a scenario (other than Market) where the standard functionality would be more convenient for the task.
There is an error when calculating custom symbols. If the formula contains the Ask(EURUSD) function, then the Ask price is taken into account only for newly arrived quotes, for historical data the bid price is taken. The chart is incorrect, changing depending on whether the terminal is online or not at the moment.
The open, high, low, close prices of the corresponding bars are taken for the historical data to recalculate the open, high, low, close synthetic bar