Errors, bugs, questions - page 2605
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I apologise for the little offtop
It is impossible for a processor to drop the 12v line of a PSU
if your PSU is faulty, it won't deliver all the ratings (12.5, 3.3), then the memory will fail, then the cpu, and only then the hard drives, fans.... If you have a video card, it may start to fail if the 12 V sag, but the first sag at 12 V will feel the SSD, and other devices work without problems ... imho, it doesn't happen that way...although.... thought it was the hard drive when the memory failed, even win7 couldn't install to the hard drive under suspicion, at 30% of the installation it wrote can't copy the file... the problem was caused by faulty memory
ZS: wrote about AIDA64 - did you do it?
I apologise for the little offtopI've now replaced the power supply and don't recognise my computer. Even the internet is faster now. It's a miracle.
That's great.
But it's no surprise, power supplies don't last forever,
especially without a regulator, capacitors can sag quickly,
depending on the quality of the power supply, it can easily go dead in a year of active use.
The source(Math\Stat\Math.mqh) should be adjusted to the latest build, the MathArctan2 function with these parameters is already redundant:
It is necessary to correct source(Math\Stat\Math.mqh) for last build, function MathArctan2 with given parameters is already superfluous:
Fixed.
A new beta with fixes will be available in 2 hours.
When calling CopyTicksRange for the history, which locally is not available yet, the function from the caller MQL5 code "hangs" for indefinite time, during which the files are downloaded to the folder of ticks of the working database and the MQL5 program at the same time "waits". When all of the requested history is received, the "hanging" subsides by itself, but how to let the user know for this period that the program actually works? Is there a way to get the percentage of completion of the download process? I have several years of history downloaded for a few minutes. Without clear feedback, the average user will spit and scrap the program without waiting for the result.
In the KB solution Tester did, I think, something like this. I don't remember the essence, the code should be clear. You can also try it with the indicator. It doesn't seem to wait for execution if the story is not ready.
The KB solution Tester used to do something like this. I don't remember the essence, the code should be clear. You can also try it with the indicator. It seems that it doesn't wait for execution there, if the history is not ready.
Can you more precisely show the place, because there are several Tester's? ;-)
Indicators don't give progress of quotes calculation for them - well, the CopyBuffer will return the same error code all the time - it doesn't clarify the situation.
Can you be more specific about the location, because there are a few Tester's? ;-)
In this file
Indicators don't provide progress of quotes calculation for them - well the same error code will be returned by CopyBuffer all the time - it doesn't make the situation any clearer.
I meant something else, but it's not important.
I don't understand what's going on at all.
What's wrong?
I don't understand what's going on at all.
What's wrong?
longPositionGetInteger()
I also find this point inconvenient: I could translate from enum to integer types and back automatically, without having to