Errors, bugs, questions - page 1300
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Any one. When I go to the terminal window it hangs...
Give details for reproduction.
Tested it yourself - haven't reproduced it yet.
Are you debugging an indicator?
Are you debugging the indicator?
Yes, indicator. I can upload the code to Service Desk. Although there is nothing special... It hangs in the body of OnCalculate() handler.
It is clear then.
The indicator works in the interface thread of the terminal, respectively, debugging of indicators is tantamount to a long cycle in the code - the terminal freezes, no ticks are received until you exit the event handler (OnInit, OnDeinit, OnCalculate, etc.).
If you need to check the algorithm - set breakpoints correctly so that execution stops only in certain cases that you want to check.
It is clear then.
Indicator works in the interface thread of the terminal, respectively, debugging of indicators equals to a long cycle in the code - the terminal freezes, no ticks are received until you exit the event handler (OnInit, OnDeinit, OnCalculate, etc.).
If you need to test the algorithm - place breakpoints correctly so that the execution stops only in certain cases that you want to test.
Thanks, I'll keep that in mind... But why is there no such thing in MT5?
Haha, thanks... Why then doesn't MT5 hang in a similar situation?
Advice on what to do in a situation where you get a message enumerator identifier already defined when connecting a standard library class? I.e. it "swears" at enumerator type ENUM_LOG_LEVELS, which is also defined in my class library. I understand that the most correct way is to remove enumerator type in my classes, but it is already deeply integrated there, so I have to "dig" a lot of code.
How lacking are namespaces from C++ after all
What can be the reason for not being able to login from home computer (Belarus) using MT4 terminal
MQL5.community: authorization failed
(login and password are clearly entered correctly), similar authorizations from remote vps are successful
my antivirus is WrWeb, in the firewall everything that can be allowed for MT4, even temporarily turning off the firewall did not help
changed DNS of network card a few times, did not help
I searched the forum, users have similar problems, but no solutions on the forum.