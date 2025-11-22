Errors, bugs, questions - page 2608
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I noticed that MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) returns different values in MT5 terminal and MT5 tester.
In the terminal it returns MyIndicator, while in the tester it returns MySubFolder\MyIndicator.ex5
Is it a bug or a feature?
If by "feature" you mean something useful, it's not a feature)))
I noticed that MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) returns different values in MT5 terminal and MT5 tester.
In the terminal it returns MyIndicator, while in the tester it returns MySubFolder\MyIndicator.ex5
Is it a bug or a feature?
There are no folders for indicators in the Strategy Tester at all. Unlike the client terminal.
This is neither a bug nor a feature.
Why is this so important to you?
There are no indicator folders in the tester at all. Unlike in the client terminal.
This is neither a bug, nor a feature.
Why is it so important to you?
In the tester there are no folders for Expert Advisors. But MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) returns the same value when testing an Expert Advisor.
And I need the same value to link the version under test and the version on the chart using named channels.
Why is the indicator not displayed after the test?
There are no folders in the tester for Expert Advisors either. But MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) returns the same value when testing an Expert Advisor.
I need the same value to associate the version under test with the version on the chart using named channels.
I see. Let's correct
I see. Let's correct
In MT4, MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) returns the indicator + extension: "MyIndicator.mq4".
This can also be corrected, if relevant.
The pause, is present on the chart and is successfully counted by the orders. But it is not in the list on the left...It appears occasionally, rarely.
Guys, updated the terminal and I'm getting messages in the marketplace
has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal
I understand that the tester version in the market is not up to date...
Guys, updated the terminal and I'm getting messages in the marketplace
I take it the marketplace version of the tester is not up to date...
Remove from your EA
input group
- this keyword is not supported in the Market, until all servers are updated at all companies.