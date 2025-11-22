Errors, bugs, questions - page 2599
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I am not mistaken about the position ID being shown to you. That's what I've been saying for the last time.
Идентификатор позиции - это уникальное число, которое присваивается каждой вновь открытой позиции и не изменяется в течение всей ее жизни. Соответствует тикету ордера, которым была открыта позиция.
Идентификатор позиции указывается в каждом ордере (ORDER_POSITION_ID) и сделке (DEAL_POSITION_ID), которая ее открыла, изменила или закрыла. Используйте это свойство для поиска ордеров и сделок, связанных с позицией.
При развороте позиции в режиме неттинга (единой сделкой in/out) идентификатор позиции POSITION_IDENTIFIER не изменяется. Однако при этом POSITION_TICKET изменяется на тикет ордера, в результате которого произошел разворот. В режиме хеджинга разворот позиции не предусмотрен
Just include logic.
If the number shown has not changed when the position reversed and remains the same, this can only mean one thing - this number is the position id. Look at the order that spawned the transaction - it is not the same as the position number, which means that position is the position ID.
That's what you have to base it on. This is not an error in the terminal, but rather an error in the help then.
Even if you follow your logic, there is still a contradiction between the code and the description. I.e. if the code is ok, you need to fix the description. But, unfortunately, it is not the id of the position that is being substituted in that field. As an example I will cite again a screenshot of broker BCS, but with a large number of transactions:
What is it? It doesn't look like a position id.
Even if you follow your logic, there is still a contradiction between the code and the description. I.e. if the code is OK, the description should be corrected. But unfortunately not the id of the position is substituted in that field. As an example I will cite again a screenshot of broker BCS, but with a large number of transactions:
What is it? It doesn't look like a position id.
It looks like a ticket. It is equal to the order ticket.
Where did you get this list from in the first place. It doesn't look like a terminal log at all.
It looks like a ticket. It equals the order ticket.
Where did you get this list from anyway. It doesn't look like a log in the terminal at all.
Logged the transactions into the database and took a screenshot of the table.
Logged the transactions in the database and took a screenshot of the table.
So maybe there's a mistake there?
So maybe there's a mistake there?
I am confident in this information. But if in doubt you can reproduce it and check.
I am confident in this information. But if in doubt you can reproduce it and verify it.
Everything I do with my programs and codes - there is no disagreement there. Why should I look to see if there's anything wrong with 'your accounting'?
There is a bug with reading CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR
If the maximum number of bars in a window is not equal to unlimited, this function does not work correctly after pressing HOME. After a slight shift of the chart with the mouse, it starts working normally.
I am attaching an indicator that demonstrates this bug
I think a lot of people only download the zip file, installing the original version of the code in their place, and as a result, people get screwed without getting the latest version.
This is during normal operation. But when the terminal is suddenly switched off, everything is lost.
Everything is available in the account history. Formulate the problem and then there will be no need to keep fighting windmills with the wrong i-di.
Everything is available in the account history. Formulate the problem and then there will be no need to keep fighting windmills with the wrong i.d.
Unfortunately, information on virtual positions is not stored in the history. So you have to do it the hard way.