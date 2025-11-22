Errors, bugs, questions - page 2609
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Sometimes it forgets to display open orders on charts (green dashed line, is displayed not on all window width, but, maybe on 1/3, and then it stops), after starting the terminal.
It can be fixed by shifting the chart manually - for example, with a wheel.
What could be an error? For EURUSD you can run to close a position counter, but not for XAUUSD . Itis a hedging system.
This is not a mistake. Good has complained to the real trading world.
Why did the indicator suddenly disappear from all terminals and is not installed? Indicator purchased. He worked on Friday, but not today. I downloaded, appeared in the navigator, cannot be transferred to the chart
Couldn't find it on the search. I need to parallelise the calculations. If I run 5 EAs - will they run on one core or five? If one, then the only way is Tester Agents?
Couldn't find it on the search. I need to parallelise the calculations. If I run 5 EAs - will they run on one core or five? If on one, then the only way is Tester Agents?
Allocation of threads to processor cores is the responsibility of the OS, the user can on the contrary prohibit an application to use all cores
here is an articlehttps://remontka.pro/select-cpu-affinity/
checked, in Win10 there is a menu item "Set similarity"
PS: i tried to load CPU with Expert Advisors on each chart - i got 30% of CPU load, but i think terminal is working in one thread. i also ran genetic optimization on Expert Advisors - 4 agents for 4 cores appeared in task manager - and i got high priority of them - they took all resources of terminal )))
Couldn't find it on the search. I need to parallelise the calculations. If I run 5 EAs - will they run on one core or five? If one, then the only way is Tester Agents?
the allocation of threads to the cores of the processor is handled by the OS, the user can on the contrary prohibit the application to use all cores
here is an articlehttps://remontka.pro/select-cpu-affinity/
checked, in Win10 there is a menu item "Set similarity"
PS: i tried to load CPU with EAs for each chart - i got 30% of CPU load, but i think terminal is working in one thread, but i also ran genetic optimization for 4 cores - 4 agents for 4 cores appeared in task manager - and their priority is high - they took all resources from terminal ))))
Then it is not possible to use multiple EAs. Thank you.
What do you mean? EA operation or tester mode? Mt4 or MT5 version.
MT5, both variants.