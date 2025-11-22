Errors, bugs, questions - page 2603
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In 2204, the profile with EAs is loaded without them.
The sluggish loading of EAs has not been fixed either. True, now the terminal doesn't hang, just the EA is gone for a long time.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can you tell me how to start script programmatically when terminals change TF or open
Egor, 2008.11.16 09:28
The script may be run by additionally updating the "keyboard input-state table" in the required thread.
I've got to try it in MQL, maybe you can help me:
I haven't been able to implement it. I really need it for a multi-tester.
Please help. I need to send combinations of keys CTRL+C and CTRL+V in inactive window of the Tester in the tab Settings. I have only found the following
It has not been possible to implement. Needed badly for a multitester.
There's something wrong with the tips. EA file:
Alt+G sends here:
Editor 2200
It is impossible to send a copy-paste command to an inactive window. First, you must open the tester window and activate the settings tab
All actions to automate the tester can be done via PostMessage, which is a great convenience. As the tester can be minimised, etc.
But getting and importing settings is an exception to this convenience. Is it possible to organise some mechanism to help automate the work with settings from your side?
Can you tell me which way to stop the tester or optimiser from code?
For example, the tester should load an external file. If the file is not found, show a message that the file is forgotten, and stop the tester or optimiser from running idly.
And if any new bugs are found will they stay that way?
And if any new bugs are found, will they stay that way?
Any tips on how to stop tester or optimizer from code?
For example, the Expert Advisor needs to download an external file. If the file is not found, display a message that the file is forgotten and stop the idle runs of the tester or optimizer.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Features of mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
fxsaber, 2019.11.06 16:57
Sometimes in genetic optimization the first few thousand passes are enough to already understand the outcome more or less.
When you automatically run a lot of optimizations, you want it all to work faster. That is why we will need a mechanism to interrupt optimization.
Application.