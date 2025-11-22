Errors, bugs, questions - page 2903
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A::i1 is a static array - I checked with ArrayIsDynamic - result: false
And the point of the second entry in general? Why can't the size be set directly in the declaration?
in general, if the size of the static case in (1) is output implicitly, why not in the second one as well?
Can you tell me how to make the Comment-font be clear in both terminals?
In MT4 terminal everything looks blurry, like in the browser at 100% zoom.
But as soon as I zoom in in the browser, the MT4 picture on the screenshot is better.
I need it to be as clear in the terminal itself as it is in MT5.
What is the point of the second entry anyway? Why can't the size be set directly in the declaration?
In general, if the size of the static case in (1) is output implicitly, why not in the second one as well?
In the first one, the elements of a dynamic array are initialized, and after initialization the array is implicitly static.
In the second, the static array's dimension is re-declared. After declaring a static array, a redeclaration would also be an error.
I agree, it is not convenient. And it may cause non-explicit errors.
Can you tell me how to make the Comment-font be clear in both terminals?
In MT4 terminal everything looks blurry, like in the browser at 100% zoom.
But as soon as I zoom in in the browser, the MT4 picture on the screenshot is better.
I need it to be as clear in the terminal itself as in MT5.
Is it on VPS? If yes, uncheck it:
Or better uncheck all the checkboxes.
Is it on a VPS? If yes, uncheck it:
Or better yet, uncheck all the boxes.
This is on home machine. I wish only MT4 would show normally. The other applications were not affected.
What is the bug with the rollover in the tester? In the file attached a screenshot with an example: anopen Sell position, closed by rollover through Buy, then reopened through Sell, but with zero volume.
As a result, the position is not reopened; it disappears. It is highlighted in the screenshot. I have already written about it but without pictures. What is this bug? It prevents us from testing.
Updated the terminal to 2670. Everything seemed to be back to normal, but after 90 hours of testing, and about 15000 passes, one agent glitched again.
Put up build 2561.
3 agents hanged after 8 hours, but now the completion percentage is not getting over 100, but standing still.
The agent has updated to build 2675 without my knowledge, probably hanging on the fresh build and not the old one...
2020.11.13 19:55:05.277 OnBookE (EURUSD.gl,M1) boMBA_ false
And at the same time there is a book on this symbol and it works successfully. I.e. there is no BookEvent event.
The question is solved, the market is displayed for forex, but there is no event, but it works for stocks and futures.
Hello!
Message to the developers.
I am continuing to test Python - MT5. There is one more interesting thing, maybe it is a bug.
The essence.
Now and then I start selecting financial instruments out of all represented in the terminal (about 4000k).
I connect to the terminal from an external application, i.e. scripts are not started inside the terminal.
I obtain daily and minute bars for each symbol and then use "pandas" to perform calculations and the initial selection of instruments.
I have noticed that the terminal gradually starts loading the processor up to 70-80% after one such operation.
After the script work processor load is not decreasing (I tried to wait 15 min.), but terminal is very slow. Only helps by closing the terminal.
If I run the script twice without closing the terminal the script works without errors but CPU load remains at 70-80%.
I have simplified the script to the minimum so I can repeat the experiment and leave requesting quotes only. The problem still persists.
If needed, ready to record video or provide information in other form.
The code is pyhton:
Respectfully, Alexander