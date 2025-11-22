Errors, bugs, questions - page 2601
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In the five, they are likely to add. But not just one function, it's more complicated there:
But in 4 it's unlikely.
If memory serves, there was a topic about disabling XP support, where Renat voiced plans for terminal development, where he clearly said that the next step is to disable support for 32-bit terminals, referring to the fact that the support of 32-bit applications is very costly in terms of company resources
i.e. Metacquotes has a plan and they are sticking to it
MT4 build 1220 was most likely the last update of MT4, who earlier from admins wrote that ME for terminals 4/5 are the same, which means there will be no new 32 bit ME anymore
This is the problem I have encountered: MT4 is installed on drive D: and runs in /portable mode. After a few tester runs on a very small period from 2019:09:10 literally 10-15 days on period H1 suddenly disappears from system visibility disk D: At first I thought that disk kr... Comes. Second time noticed it happened during testing. The third time confirmed that it happens during testing. MT5 closes without any problems, but MT4 cannot close.
Is it possible that MT4 is somehow removing the D: drive physically a separate SSD from the system. And I can see it again only after reboot? It does not check the disks on startup. It boots up as if nothing has happened.
This is the problem I have encountered: MT4 is installed on drive D: and runs in /portable mode. After a few tester runs on a very small period from 2019:09:10 literally 10-15 days on period H1 suddenly disappears from system visibility disk D: At first I thought that disk kr... Comes. Second time noticed it happened during testing. The third time confirmed that it happens during testing. MT5 closes with no problem, but MT4 can't close.
Is it possible that MT4 somehow deletes my D: drive physically a separate SSD from the system? And you can see it again only after rebooting? On startup it doesn't check the disks. It boots as if nothing has happened.
this problem is unlikely that MT4 is guilty, usually when there are bad sectors on disk it may behave badly, then it works without problems, then it may disappear from system and this happens usually when there is intensive writing to disk, if you write one file per hour then this bug may not appear
run a full disk check before you start your computer - the black dos screen will check your drive for about half an hour, chkdsk with parameters to test on startup - can't remember, google helps
it is unlikely that MT is to blame for this, usually when a disk has bad sectors it can behave this way, then work without problems, then it can disappear from the system, and this usually occurs when there is intensive writing to the disk, if you write a file per hour it may not appear such a bug
run a full disk check before you start your computer - the one on the black dos screen will check the disk for half an hour, chkdsk with parameters to test at startup - can't remember, google to help
But what kind of intensive recording can be done during the test? Plus the drive is still new, I'll look it up when I bought it. And another question: Does an SSD also have sectors? I was once warned not to defragment an SSD.
But what kind of intensive writing can be done during the test? Plus the drive is still new, now I'll look for when I bought it. And another question: does an SSD also have sectors? I was once warned not to defragment an SSD.
it's not about sectors, it's about the disk controller when the disk has errors
The hard disks themselves can fix read errors, but when they are many and something has gone wrong, the disk controller can "fall off".
check withchkdsk not difficult, and it will be safer, and sometimeschkdsk and can cure the situation
ZZY: about MT4 test - if the advisor uses several TFs, there will be intensive access to the disk during the test, the task manager can be started and look who is accessing the disk and at what speed
ZZZY: AIDA64 install and run the HDD stress test, fairly quickly you can identify where the problem is, I have 2 weeks ago, the computer to blue screen began to throw up every 15-30 minutes, I suspected a hard drive was the memory card failed - the stress - the test AIDA64 immediately found out, replaced one memory card, now flight is normal
Now I've started the test and it's trouble again. The drive is brand new.
Here's the drive missing from the system.
And MT5 closed without a problem, but MT4 won't close.
Some devil is trying to save the profile or what?
What else can be connected to this trouble but the tester? MT4 worked all night with three EAs on board and no problems.
@Slava please comment on this problem.Message #26002 on this page.
I opened MT4 1190 today at about 9 o'clock and have not seen the problem described in the above message for two hours. This situation makes me even more inclined to think that it's not the fault of the broken disk, but the terminal build 1220.
@Slava please comment on this problem.Message #26002 on this page.
I opened MT4 1190 today at about 9 o'clock and have not seen the problem described in the above message for two hours. This situation makes me even more inclined to think that it's not the fault of the broken disk, but of the terminal build 1220.
If devices start to disappear in Device Manager, check your power supply to see if the 12V line is sagging under load.
The tester creates load, the 12V line drops and the device disappears, in your case an SSD.
When restarting the MT, there is no load on the PSU, therefore the phenomenon does not appear.
As soon as load appears on 12V line, voltage sags and device is lost.
Alternatively.
If devices start to disappear in Device Manager, check your power supply to see if the 12V line is sagging under load.
The tester puts a load on, the 12V line goes down, so the device disappears, in your case the SSD.
When restarting the MT, there is no load on the PSU, therefore the phenomenon does not appear.
As soon as the 12V line load appears, the voltage drops and the device is lost.
Alternatively.
Thank you. Sounds about right. A couple of days ago I had a blackout for a fraction of a second and the computer shut down. After that shutdown I was not immediately able to turn it back on. Probably going to have to replace the power supply.ps; So then it turns out that build 1220 puts more strain on the power supply than build 1190? If so, the developers would do well to pay attention to this.
Thank you. Sounds about right. A couple of days ago I had a blackout for a fraction of a second and the computer shut down. After that shutdown I was not immediately able to turn it back on. Probably going to have to replace the power supply.
Apparently MT4 also switched to the new Clang compiler, MT5 latest beta build says that it also loads the system.
If you are handy with a soldering iron, replacing the correct capacitors should be no problem.