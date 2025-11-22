Errors, bugs, questions - page 1823

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valera123:
Hi, could you tell me what's wrong, there is nothing in the market in the mt4 terminal, I tried to reload and re-login, in the terminal when I click on the balance it redirects to my account in the browser, but the windows Home, Favorites, Purchases are empty............ ?
What version of IE?
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
IE Version What ???
IE version 11.0.9600.18537
 
valera123:
IE version 11.0.9600.18537

This advice was helpful !

Do the following steps

1. in the terminal click on File - Open this directory. In the folder that opens go to Terminal and then to the Community folder.
2. Close the terminal.
3. Delete all *.dat files in folder C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community.
4. Start terminal and try again.
5. If the above steps do not help, re-install MetaTrader 4 in another non-system folder.


 
What could this be about?

I have a huge spread, but the spread in the depth chart is normal.

i.e. i can't put it down to the stock brakes, because the stock has decent liquidity that no one swallows.

the dax index futures on the amr demo

 
After switching to another trading server or after placing a chart of a previously unused symbol, running the script
#define TOSTRING(A) #A + " = " + (string)(A) + "\n"

void OnStart()
{

  Print(TOSTRING(AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER)) +
        TOSTRING(AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY)) +
        TOSTRING(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)));
  
  MqlTick Tick;
  
  double Margin;
  
  if (SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, Tick) && OrderCalcMargin(ORDER_TYPE_BUY, _Symbol, 10, Tick.ask, Margin))
    Print(Margin);
  else
    Print("ERROR: " + (string)GetLastError());
}

outputs

2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER) = MetaQuotes-Demo
2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY) = EUR
2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) = 0.0
2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)      
2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       0.0
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER) = MetaQuotes-Demo
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY) = EUR
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) = 0.6741345252135286
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)      
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       943.58


This is the result of two starts. The first one is marked in yellow. OrderCalcMargin and TickValue give zeros - BAG. Repeated runs always give correct values.

 
fxsaber:
After switching to another trading server or after placing a chart with a previously unused symbol, run the script

outputs

2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER) = MetaQuotes-Demo
2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY) = EUR
2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) = 0.0
2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)      
2017.02.28 14:09:05.139 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       0.0
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER) = MetaQuotes-Demo
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY) = EUR
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) = 0.6741345252135286
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)      
2017.02.28 14:09:16.156 Test2 (USDSGD,H1)       943.58


This is the result of two starts. The first one is marked in yellow. OrderCalcMargin and TickValue give zeros - BAG. Repeated runs always give correct values.

SGDJPY symbol selected in market overview?
 
Slawa:
Is the SGDJPY symbol selected in the market review?

Selected. Zero happens only after the first run and not necessarily on SGD symbols.

SGDJPY got into the source by accident. The result is already shown for the corrected version, where "SGDJPY" is replaced by _Symbol.

Was it able to reproduce it?

 
fxsaber:

Selected. Zero happens only after the first run and not necessarily on SGD symbols.

Yes, there is sometimes such a thing on different pairs, and always on gold, though I didn't notice it before. I had to add such a thing to the code.

// Исключим деление на "0"
  if(TickSizeSymbol==0 || TickValueSymbol==0) return;
At first tick it returns zero, at next tick it returns normal values
 
ivanivan_11:
What could this be about?

I have a huge spread, but the spread in the depth chart is normal.

i.e. i can't put it down to the stock brakes, because the stock has decent liquidity that no one swallows.

i have a dax index futures on the amr demo.

the technical support said that they are solving this problem now.

The problem is that they are solving it now. however the question still remains - where does the server get the Ask and Bid prices past the cup.
 
I'm forced to ask a question here, since no one in the MT4 thread is answering:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1045 platform

Artyom Trishkin, 2017.02.28 19:52

2017.03.01 01:43:30.843 MetaTrader 4 build 1052 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i3-3217 U  @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1540 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 10397 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Data Folder: D:\New MT4
The error epic continues:
EX4 write error         0       0
Anyone out there who's encountered it? Only rebooting windows helps

The error has been going on since build 1045.
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