Errors, bugs, questions - page 1817
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The question was about converting a remote derived pointer to a base pointer. A is base, B is derived. I added C and removed the indices to avoid confusion.
The question was about the reverse of this conversion.
Yes, I misunderstood.
Implicit conversion of base to derivative is confusing
Please tell me why at the beginning of TF D1 at 00. 00. terminal (apparently, 02.00. UPP) the advisor standing on UPP writes in the log:
2017.02.21 02:00:06.825 '3389676': order sell 0.01 EURUSD opening at 1.0612 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 failed [Market is closed]
and did not place an order? Should I contact the owners of UPU?
On the chart at the bottom where the name of the symbol is written offline: XAUUSD (offline), why is this happening and how do I fix it?
Please tell me why at the beginning of TF D1 at 00. 00. terminal (apparently, 02.00. UPP) the advisor standing on UPP writes in the log:
2017.02.21 02:00:06.825 '3389676': order sell 0.01 EURUSD opening at 1.0612 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 failed [Market is closed]
and did not place an order? Should I contact the owners of UPU?
I'm not a UPF owner - probably the broker prohibits trading at this time - calculate swap - make recalculation. I've encountered this at Alp***.
Make the order placement at 23:59 - as an option.
I am not a UPU owner - probably the DC prohibits trading at that time - charges swap - makes recalculation. I've encountered this at Alp***.
Make order placement at 23:59 - as an option.
Nevertheless, the day before everything went fine:
2017.02.20 02:00:07.727 '3389676': order #115360836 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.0619 was modified -> sl: 1.1119 tp: 1.0119
Nevertheless, the day before was going well:
2017.02.20 02:00:07.727 '3389676': order #115360836 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.0619 was modified -> sl: 1.1119 tp: 1.0119
Need to monitor your DC - contact their support - only they know why their market is closed.
What are the coupons and where do I get them?