Currencies / SGDJPY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen
114.815 JPY 0.100 (0.09%)
Sector: Currency Base: Singapore Dollar Profit currency: Yen
SGDJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.576 and at a high of 114.843.
Follow Singapore Dollar vs Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDJPY News
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 01/09: Cautious Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 20/08: Shifting Cautious Outlooks (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 13/08: Trading Dance Lower (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 06/08: Sustained Punch Back (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 31/07: Strong Reversal Higher (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 24/07: Lower Ground Appears Again (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis today 17/07: Near-Term Highs (chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 02/07: Long-Term Lows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 24/06: Volatile Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 11/06: Optimism Grows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 03//06: Bearish Sentiment (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/05: Optimistic Bear Trend (Chart)
- USD/SGD Today 22/04: Downward Pressure Sustains (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/04: Bold Move Lower (chart)
- Asia FX, dollar little cheered by Trump tariff relief; Chinese yuan at 17-yr low
- Asia FX creeps higher, Chinese yuan at 17-yr low as Trump presses on with tariffs
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 08/04: Higher Price Range (Chart)
- Asia FX steadies from Trump tariff shock; yuan at 19-mth low amid escalation fears
- Asia FX extends gains as dollar slumps on Trump tariffs
- Asia FX skittish, dollar holds gains as Trump’s liberation day looms
- Asia FX weak as Trump’s April 2 tariffs approach; Aussie flat after RBA hold
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX ticks up as dollar eases after Trump auto tariffs
- Asia FX treads water as Trump tariff concerns linger; Australia CPI in focus
Trading Applications for SGDJPY
Quantum Equilibrium EA
Valentin Pandarov
Quantum Equilibrium is a market analysis tool designed to identify and monitor Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Weekend Gaps in real time. It provides insights by analyzing 30 actively traded symbols , including Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs. The tool detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) as they form, offering information about market imbalances that may indicate potential price reversals or continuations. It also identifies Weekend Gaps between Friday’s close and Monday’s open,
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Looking to backtest your EA on Real Tick Data ? Look no further than Real Tick Data Creator Tick data on strategy tester is not real , and don't reflect how price really moved , instead it's just a simulation , but with this software you can backtest your strategies on real tick data. "Real Tick Data Creator" is an innovative software designed to provide traders using the Metatrader 4 platform with accurate and authentic tick data for their backtesting and analysis needs. With this powerful to
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Daily Range
114.576 114.843
Year Range
107.060 116.493
- Previous Close
- 114.71 5
- Open
- 114.67 8
- Bid
- 114.81 5
- Ask
- 114.84 5
- Low
- 114.57 6
- High
- 114.84 3
- Volume
- 7.794 K
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.88%
- Year Change
- 2.76%
17 September, Wednesday