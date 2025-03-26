QuotesSections
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen

114.815 JPY 0.100 (0.09%)
Sector: Currency Base: Singapore Dollar Profit currency: Yen

SGDJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.576 and at a high of 114.843.

Follow Singapore Dollar vs Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Trading Applications for SGDJPY

Quantum Equilibrium EA
Valentin Pandarov
Experts
Quantum Equilibrium   is a market analysis tool designed to identify and monitor   Fair Value Gaps (FVG)   and   Weekend Gaps   in real time. It provides insights by analyzing   30 actively traded symbols , including   Gold (XAUUSD)   and major Forex pairs. The tool detects   Fair Value Gaps (FVG)   as they form, offering information about market imbalances that may indicate potential price reversals or continuations. It also identifies   Weekend Gaps   between Friday’s close and Monday’s open,
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilities
Looking to backtest your EA on Real Tick Data ? Look no further than Real Tick Data Creator Tick data on strategy tester is not real , and don't reflect how price really moved , instead it's just a simulation , but with this software you can backtest your strategies on real tick data. "Real Tick Data Creator" is an innovative software designed to provide traders using the Metatrader 4 platform with accurate and authentic tick data for their backtesting and analysis needs. With this powerful to
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Daily Range
114.576 114.843
Year Range
107.060 116.493
Previous Close
114.71 5
Open
114.67 8
Bid
114.81 5
Ask
114.84 5
Low
114.57 6
High
114.84 3
Volume
7.794 K
Daily Change
0.09%
Month Change
0.28%
6 Months Change
2.88%
Year Change
2.76%
