Errors, bugs, questions - page 1825

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Alexey Viktorov:
Artyom, what was the reply from the SR? Or didn't you even contact them?
I only contacted them today - I kept trying to find the conditions under which the issue was being resolved. I did not see anything clear.
 
Andrey Dik:
Does /portable mode also cause a problem?

I have had the usual manifestation of it.

 
Artyom Trishkin:
What do you do with them?

try adding the "ALL APPLICATION PACKAGES" user for the sake of experimentation

 
Andrey Dik:
try adding the "ALL APPLICATION PACKAGES" user for the sake of experimentation

OK, added it, I'll keep an eye on it. Thanks.
 
Please help installed 8 Mt4 several times the market disappears but purchases disappear and the main page in the market is empty. I erase all Mt4 I install it again and after some time it disappears again last time I did it last night this morning again the same [swear why?]
 
Michael Block:
Please help installed 8 Mt4 several times the market disappears but purchases disappear and the main page in the market is empty. I erase all Mt4 I install it again and after some time it disappears again last time I did it last night this morning again [swear why?]
This is a technical forum, technical issues are solved here. Why are you getting emotional? Why are you using foul language? This will not solve your problem faster, but the impression about you may be formed accordingly.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
This is a technical forum, this is where technical issues are dealt with. Why are you getting emotional? Why use foul language? It won't solve your problem any faster, but it might give you the wrong impression.
Excuse me Where can I find the answer to my question?
 
Michael Block:
Excuse me Where can I find the answer to my question?
In the terminal settings Service --> Settings, in the Community tab, have you entered your data (login and password from mql5.com)?
 
Artyom Trishkin:
In the terminal settings, Service --> Settings, in the Community tab, have you entered your data (login and password from mql5.com)?
All entered, everything is there at first and then disappears
 
Michael Block:
It's all written in, it's all there at first, then it's gone
That's a bit odd, don't you think? Does the terminal delete your previously entered data by itself from the settings?
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