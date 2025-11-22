Errors, bugs, questions - page 1825
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Artyom, what was the reply from the SR? Or didn't you even contact them?
Does /portable mode also cause a problem?
I have had the usual manifestation of it.
What do you do with them?
try adding the "ALL APPLICATION PACKAGES" user for the sake of experimentation
Please help installed 8 Mt4 several times the market disappears but purchases disappear and the main page in the market is empty. I erase all Mt4 I install it again and after some time it disappears again last time I did it last night this morning again [swear why?]
This is a technical forum, this is where technical issues are dealt with. Why are you getting emotional? Why use foul language? It won't solve your problem any faster, but it might give you the wrong impression.
Excuse me Where can I find the answer to my question?
In the terminal settings, Service --> Settings, in the Community tab, have you entered your data (login and password from mql5.com)?
It's all written in, it's all there at first, then it's gone