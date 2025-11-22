Errors, bugs, questions - page 908
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It's a natural question. Why? ))
Say give out signals, for example I would be ashamed of this profile =) Although if I start with that profile, everyone will know who it is by nickname =))
The object itself has a width (27px), but programmatically there is a different value (-10px). I can guess where the -10px value comes from, as the second X coordinate is not set, but how can the width be negative?
Is this a bug or a feature?
What can cause a message in the tester
Pass 1 on EURUSD tested with error "critical runtime error in global initialization function (error 520, module 0, file 65535, line 3, col 0)" (1233 ms)
What is the error message returned by some of the agents?
tester build 743 (not declared)
I don't understand why the ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0) function returns zero when testing the indicator, whereas visible bars are at least 30
(verified by ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS,0)
On normal charts - everything is fine, one differs from the other by 1, but when testing, there is this nonsense...
How do I get rid of it?
What can cause a message in the tester
Pass 1 on EURUSD tested with error "critical runtime error in global initialization function (error 520, module 0, file 65535, line 3, col 0)" (1233 ms)
What is the error message returned by some of the agents?
tester build 743 (not declared)
ex5 file failed to load correctly.
We will deal with such agents later after statistics are collected
Hi all. any options?
Testing in visual mode? Any code examples?
Will there be a solution to my problem?