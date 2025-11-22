Errors, bugs, questions - page 1824
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Running it as an administrator doesn't help?
I was about to reboot windows, closed mql5 editor, closed mql4 editor and closed MT5 and MT4 terminals. But I needed to look something in mql4 editor. I opened it again and, oh my god, the file compiled. Now I think that two editors, mql4 and mql5, are working simultaneously. It's strange that the same files from different directories are not opened in them.
But, I will watch them working together.
Selected. Zero happens only after the first run and not necessarily on SGD symbols.
SGDJPY got into the source by accident. The result is already shown for the corrected version, where "SGDJPY" is replaced by _Symbol.
Was it able to reproduce it?
It's the same on 4. I even have a comment on it so I don't forget it. Now I updated MT4 to 1052 - the bug is not removed. Running it under administrator does not help (reply to Combinator)
Here is the function code for MQL4, I use it in indicator, it is called in OnCalculate. If I add the indicator to chart - everything is OK. But if I restart the terminal - some null values, see output at the end of the post.
{
int dig=(int)MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_DIGITS);
if(dig == 0)
return(false); // symbol is none
double tickSizeMarketInfo = MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_TICKSIZE); // пункт в валюте котировки (0,00001 для EURUSD на 5-знаке)
double tickValue, tickSize2;
if(!SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, tickValue)) // пункт в валюте депозита ($1 для EURUSD на 5-знаке)
Print(__FUNCTION__, " SymbolInfoDouble(...SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) returns false");
if(!SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, tickSize2)) // пункт в валюте депозита ($1 для EURUSD на 5-знаке)
Print(__FUNCTION__, " SymbolInfoDouble(...SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE) returns false");
Print("tickSizeMarketInfo= ", tickSizeMarketInfo, " tickSize2= ", tickSize2, " tickValue= ", tickValue);
if(tickSizeMarketInfo == 0 || tickSize2 == 0 || tickValue == 0.0)
return false;
double price=diff/(tickSize2/tickValue);
price4lot=NormalizeDouble(price,2);
return (true);
}
Output after restarting the terminal:
2017.03.01 00:31:43.588 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05 tickValue= 1.0
2017.03.01 00:31:43.460 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05 tickValue= 1.0
2017.03.01 00:31:43.351 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05 tickValue= 1.0
2017.03.01 00:31:42.961 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0
2017.03.01 00:31:42.910 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0
2017.03.01 00:31:42.866 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0
2017.03.01 00:31:42.301 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0
2017.03.01 00:31:41.116 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0
2017.03.01 00:31:41.116 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: initialized
2017.03.01 00:31:41.080 Custom indicator ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: loaded successfully
It's the same on the four. I even have a comment standing to make sure I don't forget it.
I haven't tried it. It never used to happen before build 1045. And it doesn't happen all the time now either. You can work for half a day, and then run into this error.
I was about to reboot windows, closed mql5 editor, closed mql4 editor and closed MT5 and MT4 terminals. But I needed to look something in mql4 editor. I opened it again and, oh my god, the file compiled. Now I think that two editors, mql4 and mql5, are working simultaneously. It's strange that the same files from different directories are not opened in them.
But, I will watch them working together.
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i3-3217 U @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1540 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 10397 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Data Folder: D:\New MT4
No difference - the error pops up from time to time, regardless of whether one or two editors are running:
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i3-3217 U @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1540 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 10397 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Data Folder: D:\New MT4
Does /portable mode also cause a problem?
This is /portable mode:
you need to look at the users of the relevant folders, I don't think it's MT4's fault, it looks like there's a problem accessing the folders. maybe some hidden process is blocking access.
This is the /portable mode: