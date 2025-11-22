Errors, bugs, questions - page 1824

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Artyom Trishkin:
Running it as an administrator doesn't help?
 
Комбинатор:
Running it as an administrator doesn't help?
I haven't tried it. It's never happened before, before build 1045. And it's not all the time now either. It may run for half a day and then encounter this error.

I was about to reboot windows, closed mql5 editor, closed mql4 editor and closed MT5 and MT4 terminals. But I needed to look something in mql4 editor. I opened it again and, oh my god, the file compiled. Now I think that two editors, mql4 and mql5, are working simultaneously. It's strange that the same files from different directories are not opened in them.

But, I will watch them working together.
 
fxsaber:

Selected. Zero happens only after the first run and not necessarily on SGD symbols.

SGDJPY got into the source by accident. The result is already shown for the corrected version, where "SGDJPY" is replaced by _Symbol.

Was it able to reproduce it?

It's the same on 4. I even have a comment on it so I don't forget it. Now I updated MT4 to 1052 - the bug is not removed. Running it under administrator does not help (reply to Combinator)

Here is the function code for MQL4, I use it in indicator, it is called in OnCalculate. If I add the indicator to chart - everything is OK. But if I restart the terminal - some null values, see output at the end of the post.

bool Quote2Price(double diff,double &price4lot,string symbol="EURUSD")
  {
   int dig=(int)MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_DIGITS);
   if(dig == 0)
      return(false); // symbol is none
   double tickSizeMarketInfo = MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_TICKSIZE);   // пункт в валюте котировки (0,00001 для EURUSD на 5-знаке)
   double tickValue, tickSize2;
   if(!SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, tickValue)) // пункт в валюте депозита ($1 для EURUSD на 5-знаке)
      Print(__FUNCTION__, "  SymbolInfoDouble(...SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) returns false");
   if(!SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, tickSize2)) // пункт в валюте депозита ($1 для EURUSD на 5-знаке)
      Print(__FUNCTION__, "  SymbolInfoDouble(...SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE) returns false");
      
   Print("tickSizeMarketInfo= ", tickSizeMarketInfo, "  tickSize2= ", tickSize2, "  tickValue= ", tickValue);
   if(tickSizeMarketInfo == 0 || tickSize2 == 0 || tickValue == 0.0)
      return false;
   double price=diff/(tickSize2/tickValue);
   price4lot=NormalizeDouble(price,2);
   return (true);
  }


Output after restarting the terminal:

2017.03.01 00:31:43.588 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05 tickValue= 1.0

2017.03.01 00:31:43.460 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05 tickValue= 1.0

2017.03.01 00:31:43.351 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05 tickValue= 1.0

2017.03.01 00:31:42.961 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0

2017.03.01 00:31:42.910 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0

2017.03.01 00:31:42.866 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0

2017.03.01 00:31:42.301 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0

2017.03.01 00:31:41.116 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: tickSizeMarketInfo= 1e-05 tickSize2= 1e-05tickValue= 0.0

2017.03.01 00:31:41.116 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: initialized

2017.03.01 00:31:41.080 Custom indicator ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M5: loaded successfully


 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

It's the same on the four. I even have a comment standing to make sure I don't forget it.

I suggest you remember all the problems and post them here. If you don't report them, there will still be holes.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
I haven't tried it. It never used to happen before build 1045. And it doesn't happen all the time now either. You can work for half a day, and then run into this error.

I was about to reboot windows, closed mql5 editor, closed mql4 editor and closed MT5 and MT4 terminals. But I needed to look something in mql4 editor. I opened it again and, oh my god, the file compiled. Now I think that two editors, mql4 and mql5, are working simultaneously. It's strange that the same files from different directories are not opened in them.

But, I will watch them working together.
It makes no difference - from time to time an error occurs no matter whether one or two editors are running:

2017.03.01 01:43:30.843 MetaTrader 4 build 1052 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i3-3217 U  @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1540 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 10397 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Data Folder: D:\New MT4
The error epic continues:
EX4 write error         0       0
Constantly restarting Windows to be able to continue working makes work just unbearable.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
No difference - the error pops up from time to time, regardless of whether one or two editors are running:

2017.03.01 01:43:30.843 MetaTrader 4 build 1052 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i3-3217 U  @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1540 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 10397 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Data Folder: D:\New MT4
The error epic continues:
EX4 write error         0       0
Constant rebooting of Windows to be able to continue working makes the work just unbearable.
Does the problem occur in /portable mode as well?
 
Andrey Dik:
Does /portable mode also cause a problem?
This is the /portable mode:
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Data Folder: D:\New MT4
 
Artyom Trishkin:
This is /portable mode:
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Data Folder: D:\New MT4
you need to look at the users of the relevant folders, I don't think MT4 is to blame for anything, it looks like a folder access problem. maybe some hidden process is blocking access.
 
Andrey Dik:
you need to look at the users of the relevant folders, I don't think it's MT4's fault, it looks like there's a problem accessing the folders. maybe some hidden process is blocking access.
What to do about them?

 
Artyom Trishkin:
This is the /portable mode:
2017.03.01 01:43:30.844 Data Folder: D:\New MT4
Artem, what was the reply from the SD? Or didn't even address it?
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