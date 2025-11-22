Errors, bugs, questions - page 1830
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This is the first time I have encountered such a situation, although I have done everything as I have done it many times before.
2017.03.08 12:14:56.563 loading of имя_советника (GBPUSD.m,H1) failed
2017.03.08 12:14:56.565 cannot load expert
It's clear that debugging on historical data was running before running the test, but question - should it be like that? Or how?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
1545 Visual testing crash "stopped by user"
Slawa, 2017.02.22 07:46
Vladimir Karputov:
After that I tried to runvisual testing already from Terminal - but immediately got an error (never happened before):
Testing is possible, but no debug version is released to cloud and remote agents. Only locally
A few times the test has popped up on "stopped by user" but there is no way to catch the correlation. And now I've caught a coincidence: If I change the size of the tester window during visual testing, the testing stops. Unfortunately this is not the only reason, there were others.
ps; I can not repeat it.
A few times the test has popped up on "stopped by user" but there is no way to catch the correlation. And now I've caught a coincidence: If I change the size of the tester window during visual testing, the testing stops. Unfortunately this is not the only reason, there were others.
ps; Ozhe-lzhe and repeat cannot be repeated.
There were different versions of why this happens:
1545 Visual testing crash "stopped by user"
Can MT5 do such amount of outgoing traffic? The traffic leaves not constantly but with some periodicity (not clear to me)
I wouldn't suspect MT5 if the drop in traffic volume didn't correlate with MT5 shutdown.
there is one bot on the terminal, but it is a slightly modified mcd sample, the number of bars in the window has been reduced to a minimum (but it should not affect the outgoing traffic)
blue chart is cpu load, red is outgoing traffic
drop of loading and traffic coincides with MT5 shutdown
Can MT5 do this amount of outgoing traffic?
Now that's a sadness and a great sadness. The repository screwed up the source. First it didn't allow to write (version 2.61) file with OutOfDate error, and now this:
After rolling back to a previous version (2.60) - source file corrupted.
Rolling back one more version (2.57) - and then forward (2.60) - returns the correct build 2.60. However, changes made in build 2.61 - are gone.
Difficulties with CopyRates in the indicator. Here is an example:
As a result we have restart of indicator on every tick.
Difficulties with CopyRates in the indicator. Here is an example:
As a result we have restart of indicator on every tick.
Difficulties with CopyRates in the indicator. Here is an example:
As a result we have restart of indicator on every tick.