Errors, bugs, questions - page 1827
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ex new one is not created, or it is not possible to rewrite existing one?
Try some utility to see which programs are holding the ex file and preventing it from being overwritten. The free Multi Commander, for example, has built-in tools to do this.
It doesn't seem to be an ME problem.
It is impossible to rewrite or delete compiled file neither by means of editor nor windows tools - access rights are not enough. I used Unlocker program advised by Alexey here.
The program writes that there are no blocking processes. And it cannot do anything with the file. Only rebooting the system helps.
Interestingly, if I rename the file in the editor before compilation, the first compilation after that goes well but all the next ones didn't. Renaming again, compiling - fine. I compile again - error again. That is, the first creation of ex4, ex5 passes successfully, while all subsequent ones do not, because they require rewriting ex4, ex5.
One more thing: somewhere in descriptions of changes in builds, for one of them was written( there is mention of 940 build), that they had fixed the bug which sometimes lead to impossibility to compile with this error.
PS. Caught a compile error ex5 write error 0 0, spit it out, didn't reboot the system. I just closed the terminal, closed the editor and went away on my own. Came back five hours later, started the editor and, oh my god!!!, the file compiled.
Oh, one more thing: the error (for me) occurs in those files that use #include - classes and libraries. Other source files that don't have #include files compile normally.
The compiled file can't be rewritten or deleted, neither by the editor nor by windows means - there are not enough permissions. I ran the program Unlocker, which Alexey advised me here.
The program writes that there are no blocking processes. And it cannot do anything with the file. Only rebooting the system helps.
Interestingly, if I rename the file in the editor before compilation, the first compilation after that goes well but all the next ones didn't. Renaming again, compiling - fine. I compile again - error again. That is, the first creation of ex4, ex5 passes successfully, all subsequent ones do not, as they require rewriting ex4, ex5.
And one more thing: somewhere in descriptions of changes in builds, for one of them was written(here is mention of 940 build), that they fixed error which sometimes lead to inability to compile with such error.
Why does the End of Test Time alert keep popping up in the terminal? How do I get rid of it?
Then it seems that ME itself blocks and cannot get access to the file. then it is necessary to make control check: compile new ex, then close ME and make sure the process is not running by despatch, then try to delete ex file. if it can be deleted - ME itself is the culprit.
Thanks, I'll give it a try.
I added more above:
PS. Caught a compile error ex5 write error 0 0, spit it out, didn't reboot the system. I just closed the terminal, closed the editor and went about my business. Came back five hours later, started the editor and, oh my god!!!, the file compiled.
Oh, one more thing: the error (for me) occurs in those files that use #include - classes and libraries. Other sources, which have no #include files, compile normally.
Thanks, I'll give it a try.
I added it above:
Yes, I see now, that's what you got the test I advised - now I see, glitchy ME.
You're welcome.
If the cursor is hovered over the price chart area during the visual test, the visualisation window freezes.
2017.03.07 02:53:11.798 Terminal Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3217 U @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1747 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 8583 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.07 02:53:11.798 Terminal D:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5
If during a visual test the cursor is moved to the price chart area, the visualisation window freezes.
2017.03.07 02:53:11.798 Terminal Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3217 U @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1747 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 8583 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.07 02:53:11.798 Terminal D:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5
I read about this glitch on another forum today, and the "victim" had Win10. That is why I do not install new systems, wait a couple of years until they fix bugs and glitches, and then switch to it. I don't like to join the ranks of testers - I have no time to do it).
P.S. Win7 - flight normal) build 1550
I read about this glitch on another forum today, and the "victim" had Win10. That's why I don't install new systems, I wait a couple of years until they fix bugs and glitches, and then I move on. I don't like to join the ranks of testers - no time to do it).
If the cursor is hovered over the price chart area during the visual test, the visualisation window freezes.
2017.03.07 02:53:11.798 Terminal Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3217 U @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1747 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 8583 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.07 02:53:11.798 Terminal D:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5