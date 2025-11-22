Errors, bugs, questions - page 1821
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Error in OpenCL initialization. Error code=5101
If you have a non-zero Result.deal, take measures.
We should create a "MQL tricks and undocumented features" branch and post all such things there. You won't be able to find them later...
I have created a topic once. The logical conclusion of it safely disappeared into the depths of the forum.
I think it should be non-negotiable, like an FAQ. And that left-wing posts are deleted from there. If you create a new one and moderate it, I don't think anyone will refuse to fill it with such posts.
Yes, you need even 2 such themes. For mql4 and mql5.
I think it should be non-negotiable, like an FAQ. And that left-wing posts are deleted from there. If you create a new one and moderate it, I don't think anyone will refuse to fill it with such posts.
Yes, you need even 2 such themes. For mql4 and mql5.
It's not hard to moderate, it's much harder to specifically search the whole forum for such interesting and useful things - all the time it would take just to do that.
PS. I can't think of a normal, comprehensible name for such a topic...
You'd have to keep collecting all the threads to discuss such nuances and possibilities and post them in the thread. People, it seems to me, won't post exactly in the thread they've created, but just wherever is closer.
It's not hard to moderate, it's much harder to specifically search the whole forum for such interesting and useful things - all the time it would take just to do that.
PS. I can't think of a normal, comprehensible name for such a topic...
You don't need to collect, you can't collect everything. You just need to create topics, name them like Undocumented features of mql language... Make an explanation in the first post that all discussions are separate. Here - just the basics: SR's answers, tricks, maybe bugs they don't want/need to fix, etc.
And then - slowly moving what you find. I will also write there, throw in links. I think it will be popular like this thread.
You don't need to collect, you can't collect everything. You just need to create topics, name them like Undocumented features of mql language... Make an explanation in the first post that all discussions are separate. Here - just the basics: SR's answers, tricks, maybe bugs they don't want/need to fix, etc.
And then - slowly moving what you find. I will also write there, throw in links. I think it will be popular like this topic.
The emphasis should not be on popularity, but on the usefulness of the information. What can be popular (many posts) in the FAQ? But usefulness is a must ;)
No argument. Popularity is with active programmers! Here's the title: It's not in the help! Features of the mql language...
For MQL5 and MQL4.
I invite all interested and caring users to share their solutions.
As far as I understand, OrderSend waits only until the order is queued for processing on the server, but not until the result of processing.
It used to be like this.
But now the scheme has changed (since build 1375 )
But the functionality declared by the developers, does not always work correctly
The code is in the basement and this is the result.
2017.02.24 10:34:22.006 Test_sync_order (RTS-3.17,M5) SetSyncOrder: Order state ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_ADD.
2017.02.24 10:34:22.021 Test_sync_order (RTS-3.17,M5) RemoveOrder: Remove done.
2017.02.24 10:34:22.021 Test_sync_order (RTS-3.17,M5) OnTradeTransaction: Sync Order place done, and found in terminal.
Sometimes it works fine,
2017.02.24 11:38:21.287 Test_sync_order (RTS-3.17,M1) SetSyncOrder: Sync Order place done, and found in terminal.
2017.02.24 11:38:21.302 Test_sync_order (RTS-3.17,M1) RemoveOrder: Remove done.
2017.02.24 11:38:21.302 Test_sync_order (RTS-3.17,M1) OnTradeTransaction: Sync Order place done, and found in terminal.
But more often it doesn't.