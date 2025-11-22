Errors, bugs, questions - page 1826

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Michael Block:
It's all written in. It's all there at first, then it's gone.
What's in the logs?
 
Alexander:
In the logs what ?
What is this and how can it be fixed?
 
fxsaber:

Metaquotes-Demo, USD account, RTS-3.17.

TickValue gives wrong value - in roubles, not in account currency (USD).

FxPro-ECN. The symbols GOLD and GOLDEURO have the same TickValue. Although, obviously, they should be different in EURUSD times.

You have to understand that the "TickValue" concept is interpreted differently depending on the market and is interpreted either as a contract parameter or as some kind of calculated value.

1. If in the contract specification (see the appropriate dialog in the terminal), there is a value of the tick, then it is returned. For RTS-3.17 - everything is correct - in rubles, because the instrument is traded in rubles.

2. In other cases it is the calculated value.
 
MQ Alexander:
You have to understand that the term "tick price" is interpreted differently depending on the market and is interpreted either as a contract parameter or as some calculated value.

1. If in the contract specification (see the appropriate dialog in the terminal), there is a value of the tick, then it is returned. For RTS-3.17 - everything is correct - in rubles, because the instrument is traded in rubles.

2. In other cases it is a calculated value.
Originally TickValue was needed not for what is shown in point 1. You need a normal functionality, which is already implemented, but not available.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and tricks

fxsaber, 2017.02.28 13:45

MT5 has an internal hidden mechanism that knows how to convert any currency to account currency. In this case OrderCalcMargin 1000 NOK translates to the appropriate USD number and outputs it.

Please make this mechanism public. For example,

double CurrencyExchange( const string Currency ); // возвращает курс валюты Currency к валюте счета

These exchange rates are 100% available in the terminal, since OrderCalcMargin calculates them. Their work is especially noticeable on MetaQuotes-Demo USD accounts when you take FORTS symbols - their margin currency is in RUR.

This is especially relevant because of the TickValue chip/bug

 

Didn't check.

Ловим баги в тестере стратегий МТ4
Ловим баги в тестере стратегий МТ4
  • www.argolab.net
Недавно мое внимание привлекли к багу в тестере МТ4. Баг состоит в том, что при оптимизации спред, который использует тестер, может отличаться от спреда при одиночном прогоне тестера и от того, что выставлено пользователем в настройках тестера. Баг актуален для текущей версии МТ4 1045 и, видимо, присутствует в предыдущих билдах тоже. Давайте...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Engaged in optimizing my functions, need some advice.

fxsaber, 2017.03.03 14:25

struct _global
  {
   string            name;
   double            data;
  };
Such structures cannot be copied by ArrayCopy due to the presence of an object of unknown size. And this is correct.

ArrayCopy does not generate a Warning/Error when arrays of this type are set as input.
 

Often the link cannot be inserted.

 

The error epic

EX5 write error         0       0

Is continuing on the five as well.

2017.03.04 17:04:49.664 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1545 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2017.03.04 17:04:49.668 Terminal        Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3217 U  @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1575 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 10391 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.04 17:04:49.668 Terminal        D:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5

I've already written about four in SD: Opened, Started: 2017.03.01 06:53, #1684235

No answer or solution yet.

And it's unbearable to work with Windows constantly rebooting ...

 
Artyom Trishkin:

The Error Epic

EX5 write error         0       0

And work is unbearable with constant rebooting of Windows...

Is ex not creating a new one, or is it failing to overwrite an existing one?

Try some utility to see which programs are holding the ex file and preventing it from being overwritten. Free Multi Commander for example has built-in tools for that.

It doesn't seem to be an ME problem.

 
Andrey Dik:

ex new one is not created or can't rewrite existing one?

Try some utility to see which programs are holding the ex file and preventing it from being overwritten. The free Multi Commander, for example, has built-in tools to do this.

It doesn't seem to be an ME problem.

I have a clean 10 win, with nothing, and I checked specifically on 10 win - I get the same error

1...181918201821182218231824182518261827182818291830183118321833...3193
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