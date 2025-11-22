Errors, bugs, questions - page 1826
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It's all written in. It's all there at first, then it's gone.
In the logs what ?
Metaquotes-Demo, USD account, RTS-3.17.
TickValue gives wrong value - in roubles, not in account currency (USD).
FxPro-ECN. The symbols GOLD and GOLDEURO have the same TickValue. Although, obviously, they should be different in EURUSD times.
1. If in the contract specification (see the appropriate dialog in the terminal), there is a value of the tick, then it is returned. For RTS-3.17 - everything is correct - in rubles, because the instrument is traded in rubles.
2. In other cases it is the calculated value.
You have to understand that the term "tick price" is interpreted differently depending on the market and is interpreted either as a contract parameter or as some calculated value.
1. If in the contract specification (see the appropriate dialog in the terminal), there is a value of the tick, then it is returned. For RTS-3.17 - everything is correct - in rubles, because the instrument is traded in rubles.
2. In other cases it is a calculated value.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
fxsaber, 2017.02.28 13:45
MT5 has an internal hidden mechanism that knows how to convert any currency to account currency. In this case OrderCalcMargin 1000 NOK translates to the appropriate USD number and outputs it.
Please make this mechanism public. For example,
These exchange rates are 100% available in the terminal, since OrderCalcMargin calculates them. Their work is especially noticeable on MetaQuotes-Demo USD accounts when you take FORTS symbols - their margin currency is in RUR.
This is especially relevant because of the TickValue chip/bug
Didn't check.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Engaged in optimizing my functions, need some advice.
fxsaber, 2017.03.03 14:25
{
string name;
double data;
};
Often the link cannot be inserted.
The error epic
Is continuing on the five as well.
2017.03.04 17:04:49.668 Terminal Windows 10 Home (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3217 U @ 1.80 GHz, RAM: 1575 / 5005 Mb, HDD: 10391 / 260234 Mb, GMT+07:00
2017.03.04 17:04:49.668 Terminal D:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5
I've already written about four in SD: Opened, Started: 2017.03.01 06:53, #1684235
No answer or solution yet.
And it's unbearable to work with Windows constantly rebooting ...
The Error Epic
And work is unbearable with constant rebooting of Windows...
Is ex not creating a new one, or is it failing to overwrite an existing one?
Try some utility to see which programs are holding the ex file and preventing it from being overwritten. Free Multi Commander for example has built-in tools for that.
It doesn't seem to be an ME problem.
ex new one is not created or can't rewrite existing one?
Try some utility to see which programs are holding the ex file and preventing it from being overwritten. The free Multi Commander, for example, has built-in tools to do this.
It doesn't seem to be an ME problem.
I have a clean 10 win, with nothing, and I checked specifically on 10 win - I get the same error