Accumulation area and trend - page 9
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Subject: something about trends. Well, the trend on the pound is buying only. Whoever sells is at their own risk and whoever makes money is buying.
Is that why you trade on the cent?
Subject: something about trends. Well, the trend on the pound is buy only. Whoever is selling is at their own risk and whoever is making money is buying.
Perhaps. The Brits have upped the ante a bit.
The way I see it, the price always moves the same way. For example.
Here is the hourly chart. There is a small consolidation and an exit from it. After the retest I made a buy trade.
The same pair but from the 5M chart. There is a small consolidation and the retest of this zone. Isn't it a perfect price movement?)))
The way I see it, the price always moves the same way. For example.
Here is the hourly chart. There is a small consolidation and an exit from it. After the retest I made a buy trade.
The same pair but from the 5M chart. There is a small consolidation and the retest of this zone. Isn't it a perfect price movement?)))
Not exactly the same, on the left side of the chart the candlestick spread is "low" But later we got wide mooves i.e. we can make an assumption - the market has reached the target level and there is an accumulation (as one of the variants), according to SOT reports we can observe that big players have one time position in both directions and "repositioning phase" (change of trend) is structurally forming in the form of a flat.
Perhaps. The Brits have upped the ante a bit.
We can also watch the EUR-GBP pair and the Euro in the area of correction levels after the Brexit rise.
Not exactly the same, on the left side of the chart the candlestick spread is "low". I.e. we can make an assumption that the market has reached the target level and is accumulating (as one of the variants), according to SOT reports we can see that big players have one-time large positions both ways and the "repositioning phase" (change of trend) is structurally forming as a flat.
Merry Christmas. I see your point about equal or not. I can see,
that my TS works and I try to stick to it. But I don't have everything
tested and worked out. There are trading noises, and they interfere.
There is no getting away from them. That's why I am still testing and working.
My studies will never end in the market.
What can you share? Or can you brag about?
Perhaps. The Brits have upped the ante a bit.
Hello fair company... took the banana off, you can go on....fot inflation is rising, the central bank is raising the rate - so the currency should be getting cheaper, why then is the pound rising...)) was also standing down... Oh and I almost forgot Happy New Insidious 22nd and this Christmas....oh what will happen, what will happen - a complete upheaval of the world order, maybe they will outlaw us as malicious speculators...)))
Hi honest company... took the banana off the moron, you can go on....fot inflation is rising, the central bank is raising the rate - so the currency should be getting cheaper, why then is the pound rising...)) was also standing down
What were the preconditions for the fall?
I told you: inflation is supposed to cheapen the currency of the issuing state...
but it turns the whole machinery upside down...)))
I told you: inflation is supposed to cheapen the currency of the issuing state...
but it turns the whole machinery upside down...)))
Not really.
First of all, the price component on TA is worked out. And with the accumulation of liquidity the rest.
It's a standard technique for making a profit.)