Accumulation area and trend - page 11
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Tell me, how do you explain to a code to buy (buy trade)
after leaving the zone (accumulation, consolidation, etc.) on the retest.
But not immediately, but after a small "rounding" as in the picture.
And not on the first touch after the "rounding" ?)))
If you can't explain the code, then the idea is rubbish, rough but true. I.e. your fantasies.
And that's just 1 point. Similarly, I also apply inclined channels and exits from them.
+ impulse movements on small TFs (except for 1m) and their interruption by stronger impulses on volumes. (standard Volume)
And much more..... I don't think it's possible to prescribe this.
And that's just 1 point. Similarly, I also apply inclined channels and exits from them.
+ impulse movements on small TFs (except 1m) and their interruption by a stronger impulse drive on volumes. (standard Volume)
And much more..... I don't think it's possible to prescribe this.
So it's random.
No, everything is in a bundle.
Tell me, how do you explain to a code to buy (buy trade)
after leaving the zone (accumulation, consolidation, etc.) on the retest.
But not immediately, but after a small "rounding" as in the picture.
And not on the first touch after the "rounding" ?)))
The easiest way is probably through a zigzag.
It's a topic Gerchik uses in great detail
It's a topic Gerchik uses in great detail
Merry Christmas to you. I see your point about sameness or not. I can see
that my T.C. is working and I'm trying to stick to it. But I don't have everything
tested and worked out. There are trading noises, and they interfere.
There is no getting away from them. That's why I am still testing and working.
My studies will never end in the market.
What can you share? You know, brag?
After the holidays, I'm working on my TS and optimization work with the focus on technical analysis and informational background (sometimes I don't look up what's happening in the economic calendar for weeks), i.e. expert estimates Warren Buffett, Rey Dalio are people with capital and can afford more than one calculator, in particular Buffett a couple of years ago suggested that according to their methodology (accounting indicators) the stock selection has no potential in the market and they just sit with what they have, and in the money, nevertheless the S/P grows. Ray Dalio is using diversification . Interesting to hear their assessment of the situation , given that they probably have expert ( departments) assessing sectors of the economy . And this is just a fragment (puzzle), and since markets are all interconnected, for the big picture, I agree "the learning will never end" .
With the past holidays, I am also working on TS and optimization with the focus on technical analysis, plus the information background (sometimes I can go weeks without looking at what is happening in the economic calendar), i.e. expert estimates Warren Buffett, Rey Dalio are people with capital and can afford more than one calculator, in particular Buffett a couple of years ago suggested that according to their methodology (accounting indicators) the stock selection has no potential in the market and they just sit with what they have, and in the money, nevertheless the S/P grows. Ray Dalio is using diversification . Interesting to hear their assessment of the situation , given that they probably have expert ( departments) assessing sectors of the economy . And this is just a fragment (puzzle), and since markets are all interconnected, for the big picture, I agree "the learning will never end" .
To listen to their assessment of the situation you need to have millions of dollars in your account, not a hundred
Financial analysts do not always take the trouble to calculate, they gather information at various levels and form a market valuation. And it is easy to part with tens of thousands by simplifying the situation.